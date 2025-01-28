Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Metro and crime

Police Nab 33-Year-old For Severing Wife’s Wrist

Published

NSUKKA — The Enugu State Police Command has arrested Sunday Echege, a 33-year-old resident of Ibagwa-Agu Farm Settlement in Nsukka Local Government Area, for severing his wife’s left wrist.

Echege allegedly attacked his wife, Chinonso Echege, after suspecting she was involved in an extramarital affair.

According to a statement from the Enugu State Police Command spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, the arrest was made possible with the help of community members. The machete used in the assault was also recovered from the suspect.

“Preliminary investigations show that the suspect, who has confessed to the crime, claimed he acted out of suspicion that his wife was having an extramarital affair,” Ndukwe said.

The suspect will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded. The Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to ensure a thorough investigation and prompt prosecution.

He also urged couples to resolve their differences peacefully and legally, rather than resorting to violence.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Tinubu Most Progressive Among Governor of 99 Class – Nnamani

Former Governor of Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani, says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu remains the most successful Governor amongst the class of 1999–2007 set, Daily Trust...

October 29, 2022

News

Army Arrests Youths in Enugu Communities Over Expulsion of Herdsmen, Cattle

Nigerian Army personnels have invaded and arrested youths in two communities in the Nkanu East and Nkanu West local government areas of Enugu State...

July 2, 2021

News

United Nigeria: South East Governors Condemn Violent Secessionist Groups

Members of the South East Governors’ Forum have condemned the activities of secessionist groups in the region and other parts of the country. They...

June 19, 2021

News

FG Contractors Storm National Assembly, Protest Unpaid N8bn

A group of people who said they executed various projects amounting to N8bn for the Project Development Institute, Enugu, stormed the National Assembly complex...

February 10, 2021

Copyright ©