Police Nab 33-Year-old For Severing Wife’s Wrist

NSUKKA — The Enugu State Police Command has arrested Sunday Echege, a 33-year-old resident of Ibagwa-Agu Farm Settlement in Nsukka Local Government Area, for severing his wife’s left wrist.

Echege allegedly attacked his wife, Chinonso Echege, after suspecting she was involved in an extramarital affair.

According to a statement from the Enugu State Police Command spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, the arrest was made possible with the help of community members. The machete used in the assault was also recovered from the suspect.

“Preliminary investigations show that the suspect, who has confessed to the crime, claimed he acted out of suspicion that his wife was having an extramarital affair,” Ndukwe said.

The suspect will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded. The Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to ensure a thorough investigation and prompt prosecution.

He also urged couples to resolve their differences peacefully and legally, rather than resorting to violence.

