Police Summon Orderly Over VIP’s Food Tray, Warns Personnel Against Demeaning Conducts

Police Force Headquarters yesterday summoned a police orderly seen on viral video carrying a tray of food for a prominent individual in Kwara State, Thisday reports.

Following the development, the police high command warned personnel engaging in such demeaning conduct to desist from doing so.

It said personnel assigned for the purpose of VIP protection should not exceed their area of responsibility.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Adejobi Olumuyiwa, disclosed that the un named police officer had been identified.

He said force headquarters had commenced investigation into the matter.

“We have identified him. He has been summoned to Abuja to explain what happened.

“We want to know whether he was carrying the plate of food for someone or for himself. We don’t want our personnel to engage in anything other than what they are assigned to do”, he said.

“When we ascertain what happened then we will know the next step to take”, he said.

Olumuyiwa said police would not condone such condescending behaviour which he said was unprofessional and embarrassing to the police.

The viral video, showing the police officer carrying a tray of food behind a female VIP at a ceremony, had triggered comments on social media questioning the “maid” role assigned to the police officer, who also appeared unhappy.

Former police chiefs had severally ordered withdrawal of personnel attached to VIPs following reports of abuses but could not sustain such directives.

