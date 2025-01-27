Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Police To Arraign Obanikoro’s Son Over Alleged N1.3bn Fraud

Published

A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed February 27, 2025, for the arraignment of Gbolahan Obanikoro, son of Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, and four others concerning an alleged ₦1.356 billion fraud.

Others to be arraigned include Adejare Adegbenro, 51; Balmoral International Limited; M.O.B. Integrated Limited; and DDSS International Company Limited. They face five charges involving conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences, false representation and fraud.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa set the new date on January 24 after the defendants failed to appear in court for their scheduled arraignment.

During proceedings, prosecution counsel Momoh Bello requested a bench warrant for the defendants, arguing they had been served notices. However, counsel for the fourth defendant, Joshua Abel, opposed the request, stating that his client—a company—received late service and the directors of the firm, who are abroad, had not been adequately briefed.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa examined the proof of service and concluded that the first and second defendants, who are natural persons, had not been properly served. While there was evidence of service for the third and fourth defendants, the court directed the prosecution to regularize service for the remaining parties.

According to the Inspector General of Police, through the Special Fraud Unit in Ikoyi, Lagos, the defendants and others at large allegedly conspired between May and September 2013 to fraudulently obtain ₦1.356 billion from Access Bank Plc (formerly Diamond Bank).

The police claim the defendants misrepresented themselves as engaged in importing cars from Dubai, stating the funds were needed to finance the importation of new vehicles for resale. The defendants allegedly converted and retained the funds for personal use, knowing the money was proceeds of unlawful activity.

The alleged offences contravene Section 8(i)(a) and are punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud-Related Offenses Act, No. 14 of 2006, as well as Section 18(2)(b) and (d) and 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

I’ve Been Buying Houses Since 2008, Obanikoro’s Son Dismisses @SaharaReporters’ Allegations

Gbolahan Obanikoro, son of the former Minister of State for Defense and Foreign Affairs, in this interview, clears the air on allegations against him...

February 1, 2016

News

N4.8 Billion Allegation: Desist from Deceiving Nigerians, Obanikoro Warns EFCC

The immediate past Minister of State, Foreign Affairs Musiliu Obanikoro has challenged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to sincerely publish the names of...

January 31, 2016

News

‘I am Studying in the US’, Obanikoro Disclaims Rumours by Sahara Reporters

Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to Ghana and two-time minister under former President Jonathan, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro has responded to rumours making the rounds that...

December 29, 2015

Copyright ©