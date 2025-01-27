Police To Arraign Obanikoro’s Son Over Alleged N1.3bn Fraud

A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed February 27, 2025, for the arraignment of Gbolahan Obanikoro, son of Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, and four others concerning an alleged ₦1.356 billion fraud.

Others to be arraigned include Adejare Adegbenro, 51; Balmoral International Limited; M.O.B. Integrated Limited; and DDSS International Company Limited. They face five charges involving conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences, false representation and fraud.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa set the new date on January 24 after the defendants failed to appear in court for their scheduled arraignment.

During proceedings, prosecution counsel Momoh Bello requested a bench warrant for the defendants, arguing they had been served notices. However, counsel for the fourth defendant, Joshua Abel, opposed the request, stating that his client—a company—received late service and the directors of the firm, who are abroad, had not been adequately briefed.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa examined the proof of service and concluded that the first and second defendants, who are natural persons, had not been properly served. While there was evidence of service for the third and fourth defendants, the court directed the prosecution to regularize service for the remaining parties.

According to the Inspector General of Police, through the Special Fraud Unit in Ikoyi, Lagos, the defendants and others at large allegedly conspired between May and September 2013 to fraudulently obtain ₦1.356 billion from Access Bank Plc (formerly Diamond Bank).

The police claim the defendants misrepresented themselves as engaged in importing cars from Dubai, stating the funds were needed to finance the importation of new vehicles for resale. The defendants allegedly converted and retained the funds for personal use, knowing the money was proceeds of unlawful activity.

The alleged offences contravene Section 8(i)(a) and are punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud-Related Offenses Act, No. 14 of 2006, as well as Section 18(2)(b) and (d) and 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

