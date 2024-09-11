PoliceinvadesEdo trends on social media as residents raise alarm over intimidation ahead of Edo guber election

The hashtag #PoliceinvadesEdo has been trending on social media as residents and political stakeholders express outrage over what they describe as intimidation and politically motivated arrests of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters ahead of the Edo governorship election scheduled for Saturday, September 21.

Concerns escalated when reports surfaced that 200 police officers had been deployed from Abuja to Benin City, the Edo State capital, to arrest PDP supporters and key party figures.

The ongoing clampdown has fueled fears of a targeted campaign to weaken the opposition party, raising tensions as the election date nears.

The latest wave of arrests follows the detention of no fewer than 10 prominent PDP members in the last few weeks, including the recent arrest of the serving Chairman of Esan West Local Government Area, Hon. Collins Aigbogun, who was whisked away to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with no formal charges.

Despite being held for weeks, none of the detained individuals have been arraigned in court.

Many Edo residents and PDP members have taken to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to voice their concerns using the hashtag #PoliceinvadesEdo, which quickly gained traction.

Activists, political analysts, and ordinary citizens have accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of orchestrating the arrests to diminish the PDP’s influence in the state.

“This is an attack on democracy! How can you have a free and fair election when opposition leaders are being rounded up and thrown in jail without any charges?” One user queried.

Another user added, “The APC is using federal might to intimidate us, but Edo people are not cowards. We will vote for the candidate we believe in!”

The PDP has condemned the police’s actions, alleging that the arrests are politically motivated and are part of plans by the APC to rig the upcoming election.

The party has called on the international community and election observers to pay close attention to the unfolding events in Edo State.

“The deployment of police officers from Abuja just days before the election is highly suspicious.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police and the security agencies to act professionally and ensure the safety of all political actors and voters during this election.

“These arrests are baseless, and we demand the immediate release of all those being unjustly detained,” a senior PDP official said.

In the meantime, #PoliceinvadesEdo continues to trend, amplifying the voices of Edo citizens who are demanding transparency and fairness in the democratic process.