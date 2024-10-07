Port Harcourt Refinery: APC Youths Express Displeasure Over Failure of Kyari-Led NNPCL to Deliver After $2bn Investment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Solidarity Network has condemned the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for its failure to deliver on the Port Harcourt Refinery project despite a $2 billion investment.

The group warned Mele Kyari over the potential use of the Port Harcourt Refinery for importing and blending adulterated fuel as it won’t only undermine the country’s economic interests but also poses significant environmental and health risks.

Olayemi Isaac, President of the group, speaking at a press conference demanded accountability and justice for the missing funds and called for an immediate investigation into the matter.

He alleged that Mele Kyari has deliberately refused to fix the refineries to sustain fuel subsidies, import blended fuel, and siphon taxpayers’ money.

Isaac condemned the NNPCL’s attempts to import refined products, calling it a smokescreen designed to deceive Nigerians.

He emphasised that the Port Harcourt Refinery project’s failure is a clear indication of NNPCL’s failure to act in Nigerians’ best interests.

“The actions of Governor Siminalayi Fubara are a dangerous precedent that threatens the very fabric of our democracy. Nigerians can now understand clearly that Governor Fubara is ready to destroy whatever is left of our democracy if he is not urgently called to order,” he said.

“Evidently, one of the most alarming aspects of Governor Fubara’s tenure has been his unilateral suspension of members of the Rivers State House of Assembly using kangaroo court orders. In defiance of legislative autonomy and the separation of powers, Governor Fubara has installed a three-man committee to function as the state assembly.

“Furthermore, Governor Fubara’s disregard for the law extends to the recent conduct of a sham LG election in Rivers State. The election, which was conducted within the Government House, is an embarrassment to the state and the nation as a whole. This process lacked transparency, accountability, and legitimacy.

“There were no observers, no genuine electoral oversight, and no opportunity for the people of Rivers State to make their voices heard. Instead, it was a coronation, not an election—a process aimed at installing Governor Fubara’s puppets in key positions of power across the state.

“It is pertinent to mention that a judgment from a Federal High Court in Abuja had already restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from releasing voters’ registers to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

“This judgment was meant to preserve the integrity of the electoral process and ensure that no election could take place without due process. The judgment also restrained the Inspector General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun, from providing security for such a sham process. Yet, in typical fashion, Governor Fubara obtained a questionable court order to override this judgment, demonstrating his utter contempt for the judiciary and the rule of law.

“Hence, the involvement of RSIEC in this illegitimate process raises serious concerns about the impartiality and independence of the electoral body. Rather than upholding the sanctity of the electoral process, RSIEC has become a tool in Governor Fubara’s hands to manipulate elections and install his loyalists in office.

“Additionally, Governor Fubara’s manipulation of the election process extended to the use of proxy parties to advance his political agenda. The so-called Action Peoples Party (APP), a relatively unknown political entity, conveniently “won” 22 out of 23 chairmanship seats in the Rivers State LG elections.

“This result, which defies all logic and understanding, is the culmination of a highly orchestrated and manipulated electoral process aimed at securing Governor Fubara’s dominance over local government structures in the state.

“Moreover, it is important to emphasize that this election was conducted in the face of widespread protests from members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as civil society organizations. These protests were not without reason.

“The election was held despite the refusal of the police to provide security, a decision that was based on the Federal High Court’s ruling. The fact that Governor Fubara proceeded with the election, in the absence of adequate security and despite legal rulings, demonstrates his determination to override democratic norms and procedures at all costs.”

The APC Youth Solidarity Network urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Assembly, and relevant authorities to take immediate action.

They demand an immediate investigation and probe into Mele Kyari and those involved in the Port Harcourt Refineries Project management, restructuring of NNPCL to make it more transparent and accountable, consequences for corruption, and an end to fuel subsidies.

“Furthermore, the Centre for Truth and Justice (CTJ) calls on all relevant authorities, including the National Assembly, the judiciary, and the international community, to urgently intervene in the situation in Rivers State.

“The abuse of power by Governor Fubara and his enablers must not go unchecked. The rule of law must be restored, and the democratic rights of the people of Rivers State must be protected. If left unchallenged, the actions of Governor Fubara will set a dangerous precedent for other state governors to follow, leading to the complete erosion of democratic governance in Nigeria.

“Moreover, the CTJ urges the judiciary to revisit the sham court orders that have enabled Governor Fubara’s illegal actions. It is imperative that the courts restore their integrity by ensuring that justice is served, and that Governor Fubara is held accountable for his actions. The judiciary must stand firm as the last bastion of hope for the oppressed and the disenfranchised in Rivers State and across the nation.”