Prepare for Miracles! Road to July Healing Streams Live Healing Services Streams Program Live Begins Today

Save the Date! Prepare for a transformative experience as Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome returns for its 11th installment from July 26th to July 28th, 2024. As foretold by the Spirit, this edition will “shake the world” freeing God’s Children from the stranglehold of every sickness, disease, bondage, and all afflicting them while at the same time releasing lavish outpourings of grace, dynamic blessings, and fecundity to all connected.

Undoubtedly, this episode will be a life-defining experience, so get ready for an unforgettable encounter with the love and power of God. Confirm your attendance via www.healingstream.tv/LHStoday. Registration is free and open to everyone!

Known as the largest Healing crusade on earth the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris has transformed the lives of billions who were sick and troubled, translating them from sickness to health and from sin to salvation. Serving as an epicenter of hope and divine healing to the world, the program broadcast live in every language and dialect has pioneered thousands of new churches in familiar and virgin territories, swelling the ranks of the church of God on Earth and promoting righteousness worldwide.

At the last edition of the program earlier in March, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome founder and president of Loveworld Inc. emphasized the necessity of never giving up in the face of contrary situations or circumstances, averring, “We give up too soon! Jesus told us that all things are possible to the one who believes. Don’t give up!”

Preparations for the upcoming event are monumental, with global prayer initiatives and outreach efforts underway to ensure an atmosphere ripe for miracles and divine encounters. In continuation of the TENTH era, millions of saints, gospel ministers, partners, and individuals eagerly set out daily in high spirits publicizing and preparing everyone for their expected miracles using the Word of God contained in the Healing to the Nations magazine.

These countless unsung heroes in every city, nation, and continent on earth, host round-the-clock prayers towards the success of the event on the healing school prayer clouds, set up hundreds of millions of onsite and virtual healing centers everywhere, and commit their resources to see that every single person connected to the program can hear it in the language of their heart.

More are joining the ranks and you too can be part of making history and transforming the lives of billions. Visit www.prayerclouds.org to pick a 15-minute prayer slot to make power available daily for the program.

Experience the journey leading up to the program, witness miraculous acts of faith, and prepare yourself for your own moment of divine intervention by joining the ROAD TO HEALING STREAMS LIVE HEALING SERVICES program, airing LIVE on www.healingstreams.tv every day from today to Thursday 24th of July 2024. Time 12noon and 4 PM GMT+1.

Already, the world is pulsating with expectations as the much-awaited weekend draws near. An excited King declares, “I am expectant of long-awaited mega promotion in my career and I look forward to the massive healing that will take place in this edition.

Brimming with hope, Kevin says “I can’t wait to receive my healing miracle! I have lived with the pain for so long. All I want is complete healing from this pain that I don’t understand.

In the same vein, Martins enthuses, “I am excited about this 11th edition of the Healing Streams. I look forward to having my first personal encounter with the man of God, Pastor Chris, and I’m excited about the transformations and blessings that will follow after this encounter.”

During the commemorative 10th edition of the program held in March this year, numerous phenomenal testimonies were recorded. The dependability of the Word of God was confirmed with unparalleled miracles, signs, and wonders. To date, testimonies of the amazing transformations that took place at the event are still being sent in.

Bobbie from Australia was one of those whose life took an upward turn when she participated in the Live Healing Services Chris. For over a decade, she had struggled with multiple chronic health conditions, including COPD, diabetes, lung cancer, hernia, and asthma. After undergoing surgery in 2021 to remove part of her lungs, she faced ongoing challenges compounded by chronic fatigue and persistent pain.

During the Live service, the man of God, Pastor Chris ministered to Bobbie on the healing line, invoking healing and commanding the ailments to leave her body in the name of Jesus Christ. Just like that, she was healed.

Since her healing, Bobbie’s transformation has been nothing short of extraordinary. She now wakes up with renewed energy, accomplishes daily tasks without exhaustion, and enjoys a life free from pain and sickness. Bobbie joyfully shares, “I feel like I can do everything now! This miracle has brought freedom back into my life. I can dream again, like going back to school and exploring new opportunities.”

Just like Bobbie, Pastor Samuel went through a harrowing ordeal when what began as innocuous blisters on his leg escalated into a debilitating condition, confining him to a bed for months and dependent on aid. Despite trying traditional remedies like seawater and herbal treatments, relief seemed elusive.

His turning point came when he heard about the Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris. Full of hope, Pastor Samuel participated in the program. He narrates “When Pastor Chris proclaimed divine healing in Jesus’ Name, I connected my faith by placing the device I was participating with on my sore-ridden legs and saw a dark cloud rush out of my foot. All of a sudden, I felt light. I stood, walked, and shouted for joy, knowing that I was healed, delivered, and set free!

Days later, the agonizing blisters and sores had vanished completely from Pastor Samuel’s legs leaving him marveling at the miraculous healing power of God.

Testimonies like Bobbie and Pastor Samuel abound of countless people whose faith in God’s word and His power was heightened at the program resulting in phenomenal healing miracles that confound science and man’s imaginations.

You, too, can receive your miracle! It doesn’t matter how long, impossible, or dire the situation or illness has been. God’s Word is supreme, and the name of Jesus Christ has all authority to eradicate any ailment and turn every situation around for your good. All you have to do is believe!

The program will be streamed Live on Healing Streams TV in all languages and on all Loveworld networks, major local terrestrial TV, and radio stations globally.

For further information, please send an email to info@healingstreams.tv or call centers these numbers: +27799675852 (South Africa), +234(1)8885066 (Nigeria), +18327249390 (USA), +12896221634 (Canada), +44(0)3331880710 (UK), +919650096633 (Asia), +917794993762 (