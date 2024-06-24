Presence of Nigerian Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ben Kalu in Pan-African Parliament would add value to continental body – Nigerian Parliamentarian

A member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has expressed optimism and delight ahead of the inauguration of Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu into Africa’s apex legislative body, the Pan-African Parliament (PAP).

Agbese, who is also a member of the PAP, said Rt. Hon. Kalu will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the continental body as a seasoned legislator and leader.

The Deputy Speaker is among 21 new members to be sworn in on Monday during the opening session of the Third Ordinary Session of the Sixth Parliament, Midrand, South Africa.

In his congratulatory message, Agbese said Kalu’s addition presents a unique opportunity for Nigeria to play a more prominent role in shaping the continent’s legislative agenda.

According to him, the Deputy Speaker’s leadership and diplomatic prowess will foster collaboration among member states, facilitate knowledge sharing, and drive the implementation of PAP’s objectives.

He added: “He will work tirelessly to promote economic integration and trade among African nations, strengthen democratic institutions and good governance, enhance peace and security across the continent, advocate for climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies, and empower youth and women through education and economic empowerment initiatives.

“As a member of the West African Caucus, Rt. Hon. Ben Kalu will bring his vast expertise to bear on the region’s challenges, working closely with the African Union and the Bureau to achieve its aims and objectives.

“His intellectual prowess and astute parliamentary skills make him a blessing to the West Africa block in the parliament. He will be a shining star, illuminating the path to progress and development for our region.

“Rt. Hon. Ben Kalu’s contributions to the PAP will be invaluable, and his leadership will inspire a new generation of African leaders. He is an intellectual juggernaut, a colossus in the world of politics, and a true champion of African unity and progress.”