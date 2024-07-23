President Tinubu Appeals to Youths To Shelve Planned Protest

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerian youths to cancel their planned protest and await the government’s response to their concerns.

Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris announced this to State House correspondents on Tuesday after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa.

The Minister emphasised that the President is attentive to the voices of young Nigerians and is working diligently to address their grievances.

“We also discussed the issue of the country generally, and Mr President has asked me to again inform Nigerians that he listens to them, especially the young people that are trying to protest.

“Mr President listens to them; he takes what they say seriously and he is working assiduously to ensure that this country is good, not just for today but also for the future.

“On the issue of the planned protest, Mr President does not see any need for that. He asked them to shelve that plan and he has asked them to await government’s response to all their pleas. He has listened to them like I said,” Idris said.

The Minister highlighted recent developments to underscore the government’s commitment to addressing national issues.

He listed such developments to include the National Assembly’s swift passage of the National Minimum Wage bill transmitted just a day prior, distribution of grains and rice to state governments to alleviate food insecurity, launch of a student loan programme to ensure access to higher education regardless of financial background and plans for a post-NYSC support scheme for unemployed graduates.

Idris stressed that these initiatives are part of Tinubu’s broader vision for an inclusive government that leaves no one behind.

“The whole idea is that no one is left behind. It is an all-inclusive government, and the President is determined to ensure that no one is left behind in this attempt to march Nigeria towards progress,” the minister said.

