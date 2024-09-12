Connect with us

President Tinubu Approves N108bn For States To Tackle Flood, Erosion

President Bola Tinubu has approved N108 billion for the 36 states of the federation to tackle flooding and other natural disaster.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Receiving the Speaker of the House of Representatives Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, the Vice President described the situation in Maiduguri as a “national calamity”.

“The President has shown his zeal, willingness and commitment to partner with the states towards addressing these issues,” Shettima said.

“Recently, he approved the release of N3 billion to each state of the federation to address some of these challenges so that all parts of the federation should have buy-in and belonging.”

Shettima also commended the Speaker for what he described as his “stellar leadership in the National Assembly,”  saying despite having nearly 70 per cent of the members as newly sworn-in, the Speaker has been able to keep the flag flying.

“There is a lot of stability in the House of Representatives, and we have to commend you for providing that leadership. We wish you well and, Insha Allah, you are one of the fulcrums of our democratic journey.

“A harmonious relationship among the executive, the legislature and the judiciary is very essential to sustain democracy in Nigeria.  Once again, thank you most sincerely on behalf of the President, the government and people of Borno for your show of empathy and support,” he said.

On his part, Tajudeen commiserated with Shettima, Tinubu, the government and people of Borno State, assuring that the National Assembly will provide support for the affected community.

“We in the National Assembly are looking all through to see what kind of support we will give to the people affected. We are very sorry, Your Excellency, for what happened. We share your pains; we share your concerns; we are together in this from the beginning to the end.

“Insha Allah, it will come to pass, and people will go back to their normal lives and businesses as if it did not happen because we and you will make sure that we provide all the palliatives for them to regain their means of livelihood. Thank you, Your Excellency; please, convey our sincere concerns to the Governor and to the people of Borno State,” he said.

