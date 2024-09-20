President Tinubu Calls For Peace, Civility In Edo State Governorship Elections

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on all stakeholders in the upcoming Edo State governorship elections to conduct themselves peacefully and sportingly.

The election is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga on Friday, said the president implored the governorship candidates, political parties, and supporters to respect the democratic process and the people’s will.

It said, “He believes in the voters’ ability to make informed decisions about their future leaders. President Tinubu emphasises that democracy thrives on civility, tolerance, patience, and respect for the rules of the game,” the statement said in part.

Tinubu noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has committed to conducting a free and fair election, and urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure a successful and peaceful process.

The president commended the governorship candidates and political parties for their campaigns, which have focused on issues that matter most to the people of Edo State, including improving livelihoods, promoting economic growth, and contributing to national development.

He urged all citizens in the state to remain peaceful and respectful throughout the voting process.

Tinubu also encouraged them to resolve any disagreements amicably through the constituted authorities.

“In addition, President Tinubu expresses unwavering confidence in the professionalism and integrity of security agencies and INEC officials.

“He urges them to remain impartial and avoid any actions that could compromise the integrity of the electoral process.”

