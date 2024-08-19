President Tinubu Flies To France In New Presidential Plane

President Tinubu departed Abuja Monday for Paris, using the new Airbus A330, which replaced the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700(BBJ) bought under the Presidency of President Olusegun Obasanjo. This was made known by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga made this statement.

The purchase of a new plane by the Tinubu administration has generated controversies, with many questioning its justification at a time when the country’s economy is in dire condition.

The Senate was also accused of not caring for the plight of the Nigerian masses for approving the purchase of a new presidential jet at such a critical time.

However, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, denied getting such a request from the Presidency at the time but also said the lawmakers would consider the request if it comes.

The statement by Onanuga confirmed the purchase of the new plane which has been in the news as a rumour.

According to him, the new plane bought far below the market price, saves Nigeria huge maintenance and fuel costs, running into millions of dollars yearly.

“The recommendation to replace the B737-700(BBJ) followed an investigative hearing by Nigeria’s parliament that questioned the plane’s safety record and cost efficiency, especially after it malfunctioned during a trip to Saudi Arabia.

“The Nigerian Senate’s security and intelligence committee recommended replacing the ageing aircraft in the presidential fleet to reduce downtime and operational expenses,” he added.

The Presidency said that Tinubu would return to the country after his stay in the European nation.

