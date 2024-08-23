President Tinubu Urges Judiciary To Live Up To Expectation

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Nigerian Judiciary to live up to its expectation and shun those who only criticize the judiciary when the pendulum of justice does not swing towards their direction.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the President made the call at the public presentation of the book, “Judging With Justice”, an autobiography of the immediate past Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola in Abuja.

“I urge the Nigerian judiciary to live up to its constitutional mandate and ignore those who never see anything good in the judiciary unless the pendulum of justice swings their way,” Tinubu said.

He noted that the pension of judicial officers have been firmly secured as retired justices will now enjoy their last salaries as their pension for life.

The event, which was chaired by former Head of State, Abdusalami Abubakar, was held at the International Conference Centre Abuja, a few hours after the official retirement of Justice Ariwoola.

Other guests at the occasion included Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who has been recommended to President Bola Tinubu by the National Judicial Council to take over from Justice Ariwoola, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Ooni of Ife, as well as Justices of the Supreme and Appeal Courts.

President Tinubu had earlier in a statement signed by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, congratulated Justice Ariwoola on his retirement as Chief Justice of Nigeria after a successful public service career.

Tinubu commended the retired CJN for his services to the nation, noting his impactful leadership of the judiciary and his efforts in enriching Nigerian jurisprudence, as well as in strengthening the fibre of the law.

The President thanked Justice Ariwoola and wished him the very best for the future.

Justice Ariwoola had served as Justice of the Court of Appeal in Kaduna, Enugu, and Lagos divisions before his elevation to the Supreme Court in 2011.

He was sworn in as Chief Justice of Nigeria in 2022 by former President Muhammadu Buhari. He had also served the nation in diverse capacities as a judicial officer.

President Tinubu will swear in Justice Ariwoola’s successor at the State House Council Chambers on Friday, August 23, 2024.

