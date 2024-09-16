President Tinubu, Zamfara Gov Mourn Boat Accident Victims

Forty persons died on Sunday when a boat capsized in the Gummi Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State.

The boat capsized after it lost control in the Bakin Kasuwa River of Uban Dawaki Ward of the Gummi LGA.

President Bola Tinubu commiserated with the people and Government of Zamfara State over recent floods in Gummi Local Government Area and the death of over 40 farmers in a boat accident on their way to their farms at the weekend.

In a statement by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu expressed the government and the people of Nigeria’s commiseration over the twin tragedies in the Zamfara community.

He promised support for the victims.

The President directed emergency agencies to comprehensively assess the two incidents to address the root of the calamity.

President Tinubu also directed response agencies to work with the Zamfara State Government to help those affected by the disaster.

Also, Governor Dauda Lawal expressed sadness over the boat accident which he described as a monumental disaster.

The statement added that the Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency (ZEMA) has been directed to promptly begin rescue and recovery operations.

“Governor Lawal has directed the Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency (ZEMA) to take immediate action to assess the extent of the accident and provide urgent assistance following the unfortunate incident.

“The governor also instructed the Commissioner for Humanitarian and Relief Matters to coordinate all efforts to provide immediate relief support to the victims and their families.

“Governor Lawal prayed for the souls of the departed victims, grieved with families, and assured of the state government’s commitment to prevent such occurrences in the future,” said the governor’s spokesman Sulaiman Idris.

