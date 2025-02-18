Prioritize Special Reports Over Routine Coverage – Commissioner Urges Journalists

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, has called on journalists to move beyond routine news coverage and focus on in-depth reporting.

The commissioner disclosed this while speaking during a meeting with members of the Association of Kano Online Journalists (ASKOJ) in his office on Monday.

Waiya emphasized that the role of the media extends beyond reporting government activities to critically analyzing policies and holding authorities accountable.

“When we assumed office, we realized that the activities of the ministry were underreported,” the commissioner stated.

“The media should not limit itself to day-to-day reportage but should explore specialized areas so as to create greater impact.”

Waiya acknowledged the challenges faced by journalists and pledged his support for initiatives aimed at improving media standards in the state.

He assured the ASKOJ delegation that his ministry would provide assistance for journalists committed to producing special reports.

“We are ready to support journalists who show dedication to producing well-researched reports. If there is a commitment to special reports, we will find ways to fund such projects.”

He further stressed the importance of professional journalism.

Waiya also promised to organize training sessions for journalists to enhance journalist skills and ensure accurate reporting.

“The government recognizes the media as a tool not only for promoting its activities but also for ensuring transparency and accountability,” he added.

Earlier, ASKOJ chairman Yakubu Salisu congratulated the commissioner on his appointment.

He revealed that all members of ASKOJ are professional and have credible platforms Registered with the CAC.

He added that the pioneer Association which was created in year 2020 in the state has amongst it’s objectives; unity, objectivity and professionalism amongst others.

Credit: HADIZA MUSA

ASS. SEC

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.