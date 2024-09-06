ProbeNDDCNow Trends on Social Media Amid Allegations of N10 Billion NDDC Cash Gift to APC Candidate in Edo

A storm of controversy has erupted on social media following allegations that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has released N10 billion and 18 trailer loads of rice as support for Senator Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the upcoming Edo State election.

The hashtag #ProbeNDDCNow has quickly gained traction, with thousands of Nigerians calling for an investigation into the alleged misuse of public funds.

Reports suggest that the funds and rice, purportedly intended for development projects, were diverted to finance Okpebholo’s campaign.

This has sparked widespread outrage, particularly among residents of Edo State, who have taken to Twitter and other platforms to express their anger and demand accountability.

One Twitter user wrote, “Our roads are falling apart, yet NDDC is handing out N10 billion to APC for elections? This is a betrayal of trust! #ProbeNDDCNow.”

Another added, “The money meant for development is being used to buy votes. This is not democracy, it’s corruption! #ProbeNDDCNow.”

Senior officials within the NDDC, particularly those from Edo State, are reportedly furious over the decision to divert funds meant for crucial infrastructure projects, such as the repair of federal roads, to political campaigns.

Many are calling for an immediate investigation into the commission’s financial activities.

Osazuwa Imafidon, a prominent social commentator, voiced his concerns on Facebook: “The NDDC’s role is to improve the lives of Niger Delta residents, not to bankroll political campaigns. We need answers, and we need them now. #ProbeNDDCNow.”

Many Edo residents have expressed their determination not to be swayed by the alleged vote-buying tactics, with some advising fellow citizens to “collect the rice, but vote your conscience.”

As the hashtag continues to trend, pressure is mounting on the NDDC and the APC to address the allegations.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is also facing calls to ensure a free and fair election in Edo State, free from the influence of illicit campaign financing.

So far, neither the NDDC nor Senator Monday Okpebholo’s campaign has officially responded to the allegations.

However, with the growing demand for transparency and accountability, this issue is unlikely to fade away anytime soon.

