Prophet Jeremiah gifts over N4.6m, restores hope to 78 years old man

The Senior Prophet of Christ MercyLand Ministry, Jeremiah Fufeyin has restored hope to a 78 years old man and his aged wife who had been afflicted with ancestral bondage. The man of God restored hope to the old man by gifting him over N4.6 million naira to restart his life again after the man was reduced to penury by the devil.

During the liberation of the man and his wife, Prophet Jeremiah said the man had been removed from his generation which had kept him in bondage for many decades to the Jeremiah Generation of wealth and abundance.

The man of God also explained the importance of the Jeremiah Generation Movement to the congregation.

He said, “people may ask: ‘What is Jeremiah Generation all about?’” he said the Jeremiah Generation Movement exists “In order to teach you and bless you, pray for you and guide you; the things of the spirit to change your story.”

“We talk about God first. After God; how God works, how God change people’s lives; how God change people’s destiny. Your time is coming.”

Meanwhile, during the launching service on the 18th of January, 2025, while the man of God was preaching, he located an old man and his wife who was afflicted with satanic attack. While bringing liberation to the man, the man of God said, “where do you come from?”

The man answered that he was from Bayelsa state. And the prophet said, “they finished this man. They have changed this man’s destiny long ago.”

Addressing the man, Prophet Jeremiah said, “You were not like this before o. This man, frustration, sickness; they afflicted him to be like this.”

“God bless this man sometime ago.”

It happened that the 78 years old man was a bone specialist doctor before his affliction.

While narrating his predicaments, the man said, “I want to go abroad 7 times but was denied. I want to go to England and Britain for good 7 times but they blocked me up.”

“I have not built my own house. I was working for a company before as a general supervisor. Later, I got sick for 23 years. No child, no children.”

Also, his wife who is equally very aged wept saying, “We have no house to stay. We have no food. Even landlord has evicted us from the house.”

After listening to their problems, the prophet called on all to follow Jesus because he (Jesus) is the only way. He said, “let us follow Jesus Christ. He is going to be the one to fight the unseen battles that we have been fighting in the hours that our heads are on the pillow.

The prophet prayed for the old man and liberated him from his ancestral bondage.

Praying for the old man’s wife who is now old too, the prophet prayed that she gets a second chance at childbearing just like Sarah in the bible.

Prophet Jeremiah also blessed them with the sum of three hundred thousand naira (300,000.00) saying, “because you changed you generation to Jeremiah generation.”

Prophet Jeremiah also gave them N200,000,00 to pay their house rent to the admiration of all.

Also, the congregation also joined in supporting the man and his wife with cash donations. One of them supported with N100,000.00 while others donated various cash prices.

Meanwhile, in fulfilling his promise on the 19th of January, 2025, after the Sunday Breakthrough service, prophet Jeremiah called out the old man and his wife whom he had promised earlier and blessed them with the sum of additional four million naira (N4,000,000.00) as well as a copy of the word of God.

The old man and his wife expressed gratitude over the blessings they received.