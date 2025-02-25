Prosecute Offenders, Reopen Onitsha Bridgehead Medicine Market, Reps Tell NAFDAC

The South East Caucus of the House of Representatives has expressed concerns over the indefinite closure of the Onitsha Bridgehead Medicine Market in Anambra State, urging the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to prosecute offenders involved in the sale of fake drugs while considering the reopening of the market.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the leader of the Caucus, Rep. Igariwey Enwo, condemned the activities of unscrupulous traders involved in the production and distribution of fake and adulterated medications.

He emphasized that these illegal practices pose serious risks to public health, leading to the loss of lives, and also constitute economic sabotage, as they operate outside government regulations and taxation.

While commending NAFDAC for its intervention in combating fake drugs nationwide, the Caucus expressed concern over the continued lockdown of the market, which serves as a critical hub for medications across the South East and South-South regions.

“The wholesale and indefinite sealing of a market that caters to over 90 percent of the medication needs of the South East and South-South regions may not be the best approach.

“While we acknowledge NAFDAC’s statutory role in eliminating fake drugs, we urge them to swiftly prosecute those responsible rather than imposing collective punishment on all traders.”

The Caucus warned that the indefinite lockdown has severe collateral consequences, especially for public health, as many genuine traders and innocent citizens are also affected.

It urged NAFDAC to:

Prosecute offenders involved in fake drug production and distribution.

Reopen the market to allow legitimate businesses to operate.

Implement targeted enforcement instead of a blanket shutdown.

Stronger Border Security Against Fake Drugs

Additionally, the Caucus called on the Nigerian Customs Service to tighten border security to prevent the influx of fake and adulterated drugs.

It also urged for a more thorough cleansing of the entire pharmaceutical ecosystem across major markets nationwide, ensuring that genuine traders are not unfairly affected by regulatory actions.

The lawmakers stressed the need for a balanced approach that prioritizes public health, economic stability, and regulatory enforcement in addressing the issue of counterfeit drugs.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.