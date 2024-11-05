Protest: APC youth wing, Nigerians March in thousands against Kyari Over failure of NNPCL to fix local refineries

No fewer than 20,000 activists took to the three Arms Zone in Abuja on Tuesday to demand the resignation of Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), citing his alleged incompetent leadership.

The protesters under the auspices of the APC Solidarity and Development Forum, comprising youths and civil society organizations, decried the skyrocketing fuel prices, endless fuel queues, and economic hardship plaguing the nation.

In an open letter to the Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, the conveners Comrade Kabir Matazu and Danielsi Momoh said the ongoing fuel scarcity has revealed a systemic failure in leadership and operational oversight within NNPCL.

Despite assurances of resolving fuel scarcity, they lamented the situation remains dire, causing untold hardship to Nigerians.

They said this crisis not only undermines public confidence but also adversely affects the reputation of the presidency and its Renewed Hope agenda.

The protesters criticized Kyari’s management for failing to operationalize local refineries, despite the Federal Government’s $4 billion investment.

They noted that the failure to provide a clear roadmap for the revitalization and operationalization of these vital assets raises serious questions about the stewardship of resources entrusted to Kyari.

Other concerns include unresolved corruption cases within NNPCL.

“Kyari’s continued leadership is detrimental to NNPCL and the Nigerian populace. It is time for new leadership that prioritizes accountability and efficiency,” the protesters said.

“We demand a clear roadmap for the revitalization and operationalization of our local refineries to ensure self-sufficiency in petroleum products and reduce reliance on imports.

“The National Assembly must enact and enforce strict regulations to prevent the importation of substandard petroleum products, protecting the health and safety of Nigerians.

“We urge the President to appoint a qualified individual who possesses the integrity and expertise necessary to navigate the complexities of the oil sector and restore public confidence.

“We call for the immediate establishment of a committee to investigate the ongoing allegations of sleaze and fraud under Mr. Kyari’s leadership. Furthermore, we demand that he be held accountable for any misconduct and handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for prosecution.

“As the representatives of the people, the National Assembly must rise to the occasion and fast. Mele Kyari should be gotten rid of with dispatch. And NNPCL should be repositioned for optimal productivity, transparency and accountability. “