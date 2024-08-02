Protest: Kefas and the art of negotiation – By Emmanuel Bello

In a sense, the protests that rocked Nigeria today was a litmus test for all the governors in their respective states. It tested their ability to negotiate and connect with their youths. It put their record on the line: a first assessment exam, if you call it that.

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state scored high marks in the way he handled the crisis. His expertise at conflict resolutions is stuff of professorial dissertation. Calm and collected, the military strategist did not betray any fear or panic at the start of the entire thing. When we discussed it, he sounded confident. He told me that he trusts that his hard work with the youth will pay off well. He predicted that Taraba Youths may not join the protest or will agitate against the other tier of government. He said he is sure of the youth of the state.

He has good reason for that confidence. First and foremost, Governor Kefas cabinet is 90% made up of youths. This is the first time the aphorism “young people are leaders of tomorrow” came alive. The youngest of those commissioners is in her early 20s!

Building on that, the youth friendly governor declared free education. The youths were the biggest beneficiaries. At the tertiary levels, young people pay only half of the tuition fees.

Moreover, the governor ensured that more opportunities for youth engagements are opened in the ICT world and other emerging new jobs. The results have been tremendous: the youths have finally found their governor.

So, on the day of rage, Taraba youths understood these efforts and did not go all out to unleash the dragon as we sadly witnessed elsewhere. Earlier, many of them have pledged their solidarity by noting that the governor has done a lot for they and their parents.

Consequently, in his parley with the youth yesterday, 31st July, the governor doubled down on his commitment to youth empowerment. He announced a Students Loans Scheme! This endeared him more to them.

Today, a smiling Governor Kefas practically marched with the protesters. The youths were overjoyed to see their governor. They saw in him a great negotiator who is navigating their future well. He again pleaded with them to reconsider their frustrations with the prevailing national economic downturn. He recommitted himself to their welfare. And they understood him.

Bello is the Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications to Governor Kefas