Protests: Rivers State House of Representatives Caucus Appeals for Calm

The Rivers State House of Representatives Caucus has appealed for calm and unity among Nigerian youths ahead of a proposed national protest.

In a statement released on Sunday, the caucus leader, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, urged young people to support the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, describing their leadership as a “beacon of hope” for the country.

The caucus acknowledged the frustrations of Nigerian youths but encouraged them to reject violence and instead engage in constructive dialogue to address their grievances.

The statement emphasized the importance of peace, warning that the scars of unrest can take generations to heal.

The caucus called on youths to be the “architects of their destiny” and work towards building a Rivers State where every voice is heard, every dream is nurtured, and every life is valued.

“The policies and programs of our leaders are designed to benefit all Nigerians, particularly the youths. From job creation initiatives to education and healthcare reforms, their leadership is committed to empowering our young people to reach their full potential. Together, we can create a Rivers State where every youth has access to quality education, meaningful employment, and a future filled with promise,” the statement noted.

The Caucus stated further that, “In light of the proposed national protest, we implore you to reject the temptation of violence and protest. Instead, let us engage in constructive dialogue, seeking solutions that uplift our communities and nation. Remember, the scars of unrest can take generations to heal. Let us choose the path of peace, forgiveness, and reconciliation. Let us show the world that we are a people capable of greatness, not through conflict, but through cooperation and unity.

“To our fellow youths, we say: let us be the architects of our destiny. Let us build a Rivers State where every voice is heard, every dream is nurtured, and every life is valued. Let us show that we are a peaceful and united people. Together, we can achieve the impossible. Together, we will rise.”