Ramadan: Energy Reformers Laud Dangote Refinery Over Downward Prices Of Fuel

urges NNPCL to quickly open Kaduna refinery

A group of northern energy experts, Arewa Youths Initiative For Energy Reforms (AYIFER), has commended Dangote refinery for the downward review of petroleum products prices across the country.

This was, even as, the Energy Group has called on the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, to urgently fulfill his promise, by causing the Kaduna refinery to be operational.

The group views the recent reduction in fuel prices by Dangote refinery, as the best way to serving God and humanity, in times when families suffer excruciating pains from the cost of living, marrying it with the high prices of essential commodities, during the Ramadan fasting.

This was contained in a statement signed on Tuesday by Alhaji Bashir Al’Amin, National Coordinator, and Engr. Gideon Yakubu, General Secretary, and made available to newsmen.

The energy group, majorly on northern interest, expressed great happiness over the reduction in petroleum prices, saying, the people need not to scratch their body or join long queue during the Ramadan to buy fuel.

“This is the best way to serve God and humanity. Dangote refinery has shown the religious leaders in Nigeria, both Christians and Muslims, that they’re for all, regardless of what.

“They did it during Christmas and new year celebration. Dangote was the one that announced its partnership with MRS and other off takers during the yuletide. And for once in awhile, we saw that Nigerians celebrated the Christmas and new year festival at ease, unlike what we use to see.

“The same Dangote has done it again during the Ramadan. This is the man that meant well for Nigeria. Despite all the fights he received from NNPCL, NMDPRA, other regulatory agencies and the Oil cabals, he never gave up.

“We remember vividly how they fought hard to stop him. We also remember he was pushing ahead and Almighty Allah gave him victory over them. Now see what is happening. If not for Dangote who came to break the monopoly of NNPCL, we would have been buying fuel at the rate of N2,000 per litre today. If not for Dangote that challenged the system, the long abandoned Port Harcourt and Warri refinery would have still been moribund.

“Now, corruption is reduced greatly around that space. Those that specialize in importing adulterated and fake fuel are closing their shops. Those who dare to continue in the business of importation are now losing N75bn every month. Bad market for them!

“Nigerians can’t thank Dangote enough. But we call on all Muslims to pray for Dangote oil during this period of Ramadan, so that the hands of the enemies will not overpower him. We read somewhere last week that they’re planning another sabotage by denying him crude. With our collective prayers, both Christians and Muslims, God will stop their plans.

“We want to also use this opportunity to call on the NNPCL, to as a matter of necessity, make the Kaduna refinery functional. That is the only surviving legacy for us in the north right now”, the statement added.

Recall that, in a public notice on the price slash on Wednesday, 26th February, 2024, Dangote announced that the retail prices at filling stations owned by its three official off-takers – MRS, Ardova (AP), and Heyden will be N860, N865, and N865 per litre, respectively.

According to the statement, the company said the price adjustment was designed to provide essential relief to Nigerians in celebration of the Ramadan season.

