Randy Father ‘Defiles’ 13-Year-Old Stepdaughter in Ogun

Police in Ogun Command have arrested a 40-year-old man, Taofeek Sulaiman, for allegedly defiling his 13-year-old daughter (name withheld), Daily Trust reports.

The police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in Abeokuta on Thursday, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Owode Yewa divisional headquarters by the victim’s mother.

He said the unnamed mother reported that she got married to the suspect after the demise of her husband, who happened to be the father of the victim.

Oyeyemi said the complainant stated further that her daughter informed her “that the suspect has been having sex with her since on October 14, 2022, and that the suspect has been threatening to kill her if she reports to anyone.”

He said following the report, the DPO of Owode Yewa division, CSP Muhammed S. Baba, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the “randy” stepfather was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, but blamed it all on devil’s handiwork,” he said.

He said the victim had been taken to a government hospital by the police for medical attention.

Oyeyemi quoted the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, to have directed that the suspect be transferred to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.