REBUTTAL: A Rejoinder To The Misguided Attack On Ambassador Ibrahim Waiya

I’m compelled to respond to the recent letter published in the dailies, which launched a vicious attack on the person and character of Ambassador Ibrahim Waiya, the Honourable Commissioner of Information in Kano State.

The letter, penned by a self-styled “Concerned Citizen of Kano”, is a tissue of lies, misrepresentations, and barefaced distortions.

Firstly, we take umbrage with the writer’s attempt to impugn Ambassador Waiya’s character by alleging that he has a history of conflicts with certain groups.

This is a blatant falsehood, as Ambassador Waiya has always been known for his bridge-building abilities and his capacity to work harmoniously with diverse stakeholders. In fact, Ambassador Waiya has been instrumental in fostering partnerships between the Kano State Government and various civil society organizations, which has led to significant improvements in the lives of the citizens of Kano State.

Furthermore, the writer’s assertion that Ambassador Waiya’s presence in the committee has turned what should be a platform for oversight into a battlefield for personal grudges is a gross exaggeration.

Ambassador Waiya has always conducted himself with the utmost professionalism and decorum, and his contributions to the committee have been invaluable. It is on record that Ambassador Waiya has been a key driver of the committee’s efforts to promote transparency and accountability in governance, and his expertise has been sought by various stakeholders, including civil society organizations and the media.

I also find it curious that the writer would suggest that Ambassador Waiya should be replaced by Sanusi Bature, the Director-General of Media. This is a clear attempt to sow discord and create unnecessary tension within the government.

Sanusi Bature is a respected colleague, but he is not a substitute for Ambassador Waiya’s unique skills and experience. Ambassador Waiya’s expertise in information management and his ability to engage effectively with diverse stakeholders make him an indispensable asset to the Kano State Government.

Moreover, flabbergastedly amazed by the writer’s audacity in attempting to dictate to the Governor of Kano State on how to run his government. The writer’s suggestion that the Governor should “pull Waiya back from the brink” is a clear example of meddling in the internal affairs of the government.

I’m using this podia to urge the Gov. Yusuf to ignore this unsolicited advice and continue to work with Ambassador Waiya and other officials to deliver on his campaign promises to the people of Kano State.

But what is most galling is the sheer hypocrisy of the self-styled “Concerned Citizen of Kano”. This individual, who has suddenly developed a keen interest in the affairs of Kano State, has no credibility whatsoever. Their track record of activism is non-existent, and their sudden concern for the welfare of Kano State is nothing but a thinly veiled attempt to gain relevance.

We challenge this individual to come clean about their true motives and to explain why they have chosen to launch a vicious attack on Ambassador Waiya.

It is also important to highlight the significant role played by Ambassador Waiya in the Ministry of Information. Since his appointment, the ministry has undergone an amazing metamorphosis, transforming from a sleepy, ineffective department into a vibrant, dynamic hub of activity. Ambassador Waiya’s unique leadership style, which emphasizes collaboration, innovation, and results-driven performance, has been instrumental in driving this transformation. Under his watch, the ministry has launched a range of innovative initiatives, including a comprehensive reform of the state’s information management systems and a major overhaul of the state’s media landscape.

Ambassador Waiya’s historic background as a human rights activist and a champion of social justice is also worth noting. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a deep commitment to the values of transparency, accountability, and human dignity. His work has taken him to the forefront of some of the most pressing social and economic issues of our time, from the struggle for democracy and human rights to the fight against poverty and inequality. It is this wealth of experience and expertise that he brings to his role as Honourable Commissioner of Information, and it is this that has made him such a valuable asset to the Kano State Government.

In conclusion, we urge the good people of Kano State to disregard the malicious and unfounded attacks on Ambassador Ibrahim Waiya. Ambassador Waiya remains a dedicated and loyal servant of the state, and his commitment to the development and progress of Kano State is unwavering. We will not be swayed by the petty machinations of those who seek to undermine the government and its officials.

Aminu Bala Madobi, writes from kano, Reach me via aminubalamadobi00@gmail.com

