Recall Humanitarian Minister, Edu To Duty, Arewa Women Urge Tinubu

Leaders of various communities, women groups and associations in northern Nigeria, have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider reinstating the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu to her position.

The women, under the aegis of Arewa Women Leaders Forum ( AWLF) in a communique issued at the end of one-day northern women retreat in Abuja on Monday, said Dr. Edu “meant well for the Ministry and Nigerians at large”, adding that “she was just a victim of circumstances”.

Hajia Salamatu Jibrin and Dr. Naomi Ari, President and Secretary General of AWLF respectively, signed the Communique on behalf of the women leaders, made up of non-partisan women across the 19 northern states of the country.

The women expressed sadness over the unfortunate events which eventually culminated in the suspension of the Honourable Minister.

They, however, alluded that Dr. Edu may have carried out her actions for the sake of smooth running of the programmes lined up for execution in some states, saying, “her good intentions were however, misconstrued; and now, they want to throw away the baby with the bath”.

“Beyond what you read on the pages of newspapers and the arrays of media trials here and there, a careful forensics into the matter and the feelers we get from all the panels handling the investigations, including the anti-graft agencies are pointing to the fact that she meant well for the Ministry and Nigerians at large.

“All preliminary investigations have revealed that Beta has done nothing wrong while carrying out her constitutionally guaranteed duties. She was just a victim of circumstances.

“The testimonials from the officials of the Ministry and other seasoned Civil Servants we interacted with, said Madam Minister did not violate any notable administrative procedures”, the communique reads in part.

The women leaders recalled the laudable achievements of Dr. Edu as Commissioner for Health in Cross River State and Chairperson of Forum of Commissioners for Health.

“Even at short service as the National Women Leader of APC, we watched and admired her leadership qualities from afar. We always thrilled for the passion with which she mobilised the members of that party across the country and we could only imagine what she could have achieved for the ministry if given an opportunity.

“We call on our father, the father of our dear nation, Nigeria and our dear President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to kindly restore Madam Betta Edu to her position. We believe that, if given a second chance, she would turn the fortunes in the ministry for the betterment of the poor and downtrodden Nigerians”, they added.

Dr. Edu, the embattled Humanitarian Minister was suspended penultimate Monday by President Tinubu, over an allegation that she moved the sum of N585m from the ministry’s account to the private account of an assistant director in the same Ministry.

The money, according to findings, was meant for humanitarian interventions in Lagos, Ogun, Akwa-Ibom and Cross River States.

