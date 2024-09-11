Renewed Hope: Oduduwa Forum Commends Tinubu’s Efforts In Revitalising Water Resources Agencies

The Oduduwa Youth Progressive Forum (OYPF) has applauded President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to revitalizing Nigeria’s water resources agencies which has brought renewed hope to the sector.

In a statement signed by its convener, Aare Gbenga Mimiko, the forum also commended the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, for his efforts in developing and implementing policies that have made clean and safe water accessible to Nigerians.

Mimiko acknowledged the Minister’s drive to revamp ongoing water projects nationwide to provide clean and accessible water for all Nigerians.

He said the current inspection tour of water dams will not only scale up irrigation farming but also lead to food security.

The forum noted that the Minister’s policies have ensured sustainable water management and development, promoted public-private partnerships, and increased investment in the sector.

Mimiko said the agencies under the Ministry have undergone significant reforms, including restructuring and reorganization to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

He added that the Minister has enhanced the 12 river basins to support agricultural production and socio-economic development in the region.

“We commend President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to revitalizing Nigeria’s water resources agencies,” the statement said.

“His leadership has brought renewed hope to the sector, and we applaud his efforts in ensuring that these agencies are equipped to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

“The Federal Government has pledged to revamp ongoing water projects nationwide as part of its renewed commitment to provide clean and accessible water for all Nigerians.

“The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, is currently undergoing an inspection tour of water projects nationwide. This tour is crucial in scaling up irrigation farming to achieve food security, which is a critical aspect of the government’s agenda.

“By inspecting these projects, the Minister is identifying areas of improvement, ensuring effective utilization of resources, and promoting sustainable water management practices.

“The inspection tour will also enable the Minister to engage with stakeholders, including local communities, farmers, and investors, to understand their needs and concerns. This will help to build trust and foster collaboration, which is essential for the successful implementation of water projects.

“We hail the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation for its tireless efforts in revitalizing the ministry. Under Prof. Utsev’s leadership, the ministry has developed and implemented policies that have made clean and safe water accessible to Nigerians at all times.

“The policies deployed so far have been instrumental in ensuring sustainable water management and development, promoting public-private partnerships, and increasing investment in the sector.

“We applaud Utsev’s leadership qualities, which have inspired a sense of purpose and direction in the ministry. His ability to bring stakeholders together and build consensus has been remarkable, and we commend him for his selfless service to the nation.

“The agencies under the Ministry of Water Resources have undergone significant reforms, including restructuring and reorganization to improve efficiency and effectiveness. The Minister has enhanced the 12 river basins to support agricultural production and socio-economic development in the region. “

The Oduduwa Youth Progressive Forum called for further support for the ministry and its agencies, urging the Minister to continue pushing for innovative solutions to Nigeria’s water challenges.

Mimiko stated: “We call for further support for the ministry and its agencies to ensure that they continue to deliver on their mandate. We urge the Minister not to relent in his efforts to revitalize the sector and to continue to push for innovative solutions to Nigeria’s water challenges.”