Renewed Hope: Water Resources Ministry Gets Passmark For Outstanding Implementation

The Asiwaju Core-Supporters Network has commended the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation led by Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev for its effective implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Pro-Tinubu group hailed the Minister for prioritising access to clean water for all Nigerians and food security through irrigation farming, demonstrating his commitment to socio-economic development.

In a statement by its President, Engr. Ademola S. Adedeji, the Asiwaju Core-Supporters Network said the Minister has embraced innovative solutions to address water scarcity and climate change.

Adedeji further hailed Utsev for aligning with international best practices, leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimize water use and promote agricultural productivity.

The group particularly acknowledged Utsev’s efforts to boost agriculture and economic opportunities through partnerships with other nations, fostering collaboration among stakeholders, and advocating for increased investment in the sector.

“Recently, Professor Utsev embarked on a tour of various states to inspect ongoing water projects, interact with contractors, and charge them to ensure quality work and timely completion. His dedication to delivering tangible results is evident in the numerous projects commissioned across the country,” the statement said.

“In Kano, the minister commissioned a water project executed by the Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, aimed at ending water scarcity in Birnin-Kudu communities.

“Additionally, he commissioned a 200,000-litre corrugated surface steel water tank and serviced borehole powered by a hybrid solar inverter, providing water to 700 households in Dutsen Dodo Birnin-Kudu, Jigawa State.

“The minister also commissioned 135kw capacity solar panels at Birnin-Kudu water works, replacing diesel-powered generators and ensuring sustainable operation of the treatment plant and distribution of safe drinking water.

“Furthermore, Professor Utsev commissioned a water bottling factory at the Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin Development Authority headquarters in Kano, providing potable water on a commercial basis for citizens of Kano, in line with the federal government’s partial commercialization arrangement.

“The minister’s commitment to developing surface and groundwater resources is further demonstrated by his commissioning of dam projects in Kabba Bunnu, Lessel in Ushongo, and Rafin Yashin multipurpose dam in Minna, during his visits to Kogi, Benue, and Niger States.

“We applaud Professor Utsev’s efforts to boost agriculture and economic opportunities through partnerships with other nations. His dedication to the Renewed Hope Agenda is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the development of Nigeria’s water resources and sanitation sector.

“Utsev’s recognises innovative solutions to address water scarcity and climate change. He is leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimize water use and promote agricultural productivity. Professor Utsev’s efforts are aligned with international best practices, demonstrating Nigeria’s commitment to joining the global ranks in water resources management.

“We applaud Professor Utsev’s leadership and vision in promoting sustainable water management practices, fostering collaboration among stakeholders, and advocating for increased investment in the sector. His contributions have positioned Nigeria as a model for water resources management in Africa.”

The group, therefore, urged Utsev to continue his excellent work and pledged its support to the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation in achieving its goals.