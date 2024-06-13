Reps Deputy Spokesman Lauds Speaker Abbas On Appointment of Jibrin Chairman Housing Committee

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has hailed Speaker Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas for his “strategic” choice of Rt Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin as the Chairman, House Committee on Housing and Habitat.

Agbese, reacting to the minor reshuffling of committees on Tuesday, said the Speaker has again demonstrated why he is held in high regard by Nigerians as an academic, visionary and result-oriented leader.

The lawmaker representing Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency said by reshuffling the committees, Speaker Abbas has shown his commitment to optimising the legislative process and harnessing the skills of members for the benefit of the nation.

He further described Hon. Jibrin as a square peg in a square hole with an impressive track record and a wealth of experience to help address Nigeria’s housing challenges and promote sustainable urban development.

“I must commend the Speaker for reshuffling the committees as this will inject new life into the legislative process, allowing fresh perspectives and ideas to emerge. I’m thrilled because members are assigned to committees that align with their strengths, expertise, and passions, enhancing productivity and effectiveness.

“This demonstrates his commitment to optimizing the legislative process and harnessing the skills of members for the benefit of the nation. By appointing Rep. Jibrin to lead the Housing and Habitat committee, the Speaker has placed a square peg in a square hole. Jibrin’s impressive track record and wealth of experience make him an ideal fit for this critical role.

“As a fourth-term member of the House, he has previously chaired various committees, including Finance, Appropriation, Transport, and Foreign Affairs. His expertise in housing and habitat is further enhanced by his tenure as Executive Director of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

“Under Rep. Jibrin’s leadership, we anticipate significant strides in addressing Nigeria’s housing challenges and promoting sustainable urban development. His appointment is a testament to the Speaker’s commitment to meritocracy and effectiveness.

“We applaud the Speaker for this strategic decision and do not doubt that Rep. Jibrin and others will excel in their new roles.”

