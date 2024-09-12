Reps reaffirms Speaker Abbas’s strong leadership, promises continual show of effective governance

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Rep. Philip Agbese, has reaffirmed the strong leadership of the Speaker of the House, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas.

He stated that the speaker is resolved to showcase an effective style of governance with the resolution by members to unite behind the speaker.

Agbese said this while speaking with newsmen at the National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday.

He stated that the House remained one and had been working hard even in the period where all of them were on recess in order to make Nigeria a great place for all citizens.

Speaking on the relationship between the leadership of the House and the members, Agbese said it would remain cordial, contrary to expectations from certain quarters.

According to him, the Speaker has done everything to justify the confidence of all the members, and we are not unmindful of those working to see that the House is polarised.

According to him, in justifying the principle of first among equals, “primus inter pares,” one must be guided by fairness, equity, and transparency.

“These are the tools that Mr. Speaker has deployed to unite the 10th House of Representatives to send everyone into a state of honey money.

“Abass has demonstrated the revolutionary spirit of a true Nigerian patriot from all indications,” he said.

He said that members would continue to rally around the speaker to keep the house together as one and to continue to support his vision.