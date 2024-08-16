REVEALED: APC Plans to Deploy Thugs to Disrupt Forthcoming Edo Governorship Election

As the September 21, 2024, Edo governorship election draws closer, fresh concerns have emerged following allegations that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is orchestrating a plan to use thugs to create chaos and intimidate voters.

The alleged plot, reportedly hatched during a secret meeting held at the Abuja residence of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has sparked outrage among political observers and the general public.

According to multiple sources, the meeting hosted by the former governor of Edo State and the current senator representing Edo North senatorial district was to strategize on how to win the forthcoming election by any means necessary.

The sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the information, revealed that the meeting was attended by several high-profile APC members, including:

Philip Shaibu, former deputy governor of Edo State, Jarret Tenebe, chairman of the Edo APC, Prince Odianosen Okojie, a member of the House of Representatives and Senator Monday Okpebholo, the APC gubernatorial candidate for the upcoming election.

During the meeting, Oshiomhole reportedly assured the party chieftains that the APC had devised a foolproof strategy to intimidate voters and suppress voter turnout in key opposition strongholds.

The alleged plan involves importing thugs from other states governed by the APC, including Ondo, Imo, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom, to create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty on election day.

One source close to the meeting disclosed, “The discussion was centered on how to secure victory at all costs. Oshiomhole was very clear that the party could not afford to lose this election, and he proposed bringing in thugs from other states to disrupt the voting process and scare people away from the polling units.”

The source continued, “He [Oshiomhole] emphasized that if they could make the environment hostile enough, many voters would be too frightened to come out and cast their ballots. The idea is to reduce the number of people who vote, especially in areas where the PDP and Labour Party are strong.”

A political analyst based in Benin City, who spoke on condition of anonymity, warned that any attempt to use violence to influence the outcome of the election could have dire consequences for the state’s stability.

“The people of Edo State are already on edge, given the high stakes of this election. If these allegations are true, it could lead to widespread unrest and a crisis of confidence in the electoral process,” the analyst said.

Reacting to the allegations, a spokesperson for the Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the reported plans, calling them “an assault on democracy.”

The spokesperson said, “The APC is desperate, and they are resorting to tactics that undermine the very essence of democracy. We call on the security agencies to investigate these allegations and ensure that the election is conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.”

Similarly, human rights activists have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take proactive steps to prevent any form of voter suppression.

“INEC must ensure that the election is not hijacked by political thugs. Every eligible voter has the right to participate in the electoral process without fear of intimidation,” said a representative of a leading human rights organization.