Revealed: Controversial Gunrunner Hadeija Bashir appointed by Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State as Aide

Bashir Hadeija, the recently arrested high-profile suspect accused of gunrunning and smuggling of large caches of weapons is an appointee of the Zamfara State Government.

According to a letter dated 27th October 2023 signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Hadeija was serving as the Technical Adviser, Mining (Office of the Executive Governor) until his arrest.

“I am pleased to inform you that His Excellency the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has approved your appointment as Government House. Your appointment based on recognition of your experience competence and dedication to duty,” the letter signed by Mal Abuabkar M. Nakwada said.

“The appointment takes effect from 27th October, 2023. With this development therefore, you will enjoy salary in accordance with terms and conditions of service guiding your appointment.

“While anticipating that you will justify the confidence reposed in you, I wish you Allah’s guidance in the conduct of your assignment.”

Recall that Hadejia who was arrested over the weekend is accused of money laundering and other transnational crimes against the government.

The suspect, currently in the custody of the security operatives and facing interrogation over his involvement in multiple crimes, is also accused of being involved in aiding terrorism and other forms of criminality in the northern part of the country.

It is alleged that Hadejia aided terrorism and criminality in northern Nigeria, sponsoring protests and attacks, and blackmailing politicians and government officials.