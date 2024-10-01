REVEALED: How APC thugs attacked Etsako West LGA collation center in Auchi during Edo governorship election

Details have emerged of how thugs affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) launched a violent assault on the Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA) Collation Center in Auchi in the early hours of September 22, 2024, the morning after the Edo governorship election.

The coordinated and violent attempt to disrupt the collation of election, left several individuals injured, including top party and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.

The attack, which occurred at approximately 4:45 AM, saw assailants armed with firearms storm the collation center.

Sporadic gunfire rang through the air as the attackers targeted election materials and results, effectively stalling the collation process.

Witnesses described the chaotic scene, with gunshots echoing through the center as election observers, INEC staff, and security personnel scrambled for cover.

Among those gravely affected by the attack were the Executive Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Etsako West Council.

Hon. Benji Ojietu, the Vice Chairman, sustained serious injuries and is currently in critical condition.

Several other individuals, including election observers and police officers, were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

In response to the attack, Hon. Marvelous Muhizu Zibiri, the Executive Chairman of Etsako West Council, said: “The reckless actions of these thugs, led by individuals connected to the APC, represent a direct attack on the democratic will of the people.

Election materials were seized by the attackers, after which they altered the outcome in Etsako West LGA.

“We cannot allow our elections to be determined by violence and thuggery. This is not just about Etsako West; this is about the future of our democracy,” Hon Zibiri added.