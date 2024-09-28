REVEALED: How Edo REC Seized Phones, Threatened INEC Staff During Manipulation of Governorship Election Results

Credible sources have revealed that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Edo State, Dr. Anugbum Onuoha, engaged in acts of intimidation and coercion to manipulate the election results in the just-concluded Edo governorship election.

Multiple reports from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff indicate that Onuoha seized their phones and threatened to mete out severe punishment to anyone who refused to cooperate with the manipulation process or attempted to report his illegal activities.

A staff member of INEC, speaking under the condition of anonymity, disclosed that Dr. Onuoha’s actions were aimed at preventing staff from reporting the ongoing irregularities.

“He seized our phones to stop us from communicating with anyone outside the premises,” the source revealed.

“This happened to many staff members who refused to cooperate with the manipulation efforts. He also threatened many with termination of employment,” she added.

According to her, a particularly alarming case involved a Muslim INEC staff member who was subjected to degrading treatment after Dr. Onuoha reported him to the police for not cooperating with the manipulation.

“The police made him stand for over six hours. They didn’t let him drink water, eat, or go to the bathroom. He couldn’t even say his prayers,” she said.

This staff member said Onuoha threatened that anyone who disobeyed him would face similar or worse punishment.

“He explicitly said he would use the police to punish anyone who refused to do his bidding. It was a coordinated effort to make sure no one dared to go against him,” she stated

The REC, according to sources, was determined to ensure that the manipulation of the election results went unreported, and those who tried to expose the irregularities were either threatened or punished.

One staff member described the situation as “terrifying,” noting that the fear of punishment loomed over every decision they made during the election process.

His words: “The threats were real. If you didn’t fall in line, you were made to suffer. It wasn’t just about losing your job; it was about being humiliated and punished.”

Several INEC staff have expressed fear for their safety and job security following the incidents.

They stated that it was obvious making Onuoha had the backing of senior INEC officials at the national level.

Meanwhile, some civil society organizations have called for an independent investigation into the REC’s actions and the alleged intimidation of INEC staff.