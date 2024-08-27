REVEALED: How Okpebholo and Oshiomhole Sabotaged Benin-Auchi Expressway Repairs for Political Gain

In a shocking revelation, insiders have accused Senators Monday Okpebholo and Adams Oshiomhole of using their influential positions in the Senate to deliberately stall federal government efforts to repair the critically deteriorated Benin-Auchi Expressway.

The road, which has become a nightmare for commuters due to its poor condition, has been a source of constant frustration for the residents of Edo State, especially those in the Auchi area.

Despite the Benin-Auchi Expressway being a federal road, both Senators have allegedly shifted the blame for its deplorable state onto Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki.

This move, according to sources in the Nigerian Senate, is a calculated political strategy designed to tarnish Obaseki’s reputation and gain political leverage in the upcoming governorship election.

Insiders within the federal government and local political circles claim that Okpebholo and Oshiomhole have worked behind the scenes to block or delay funding and approvals needed to commence the much-needed repairs on the Benin-Auchi Expressway.

Their motive, as described by sources familiar with the matter, is to create a narrative that Governor Obaseki is neglecting infrastructural development, thereby making him appear incompetent to the electorate.

“It’s no secret that many people can’t tell the difference between a federal road and a state road,” said an insider who requested anonymity.

“By stalling the repair of the Benin-Auchi Expressway, Senators Okpebholo and Oshiomhole are creating a situation where the blame naturally falls on Governor Obaseki, even though the road is under federal jurisdiction.”

The deteriorating state of the Benin-Auchi Expressway has become so dire that both Senators have been using helicopters to navigate the area during their political campaigns.

This tactic, which allows them to bypass the terrible road conditions, has not gone unnoticed by the local population.,

“It’s a shame that these men who should represent our interests in the Senate didn’t do anything about this road,” said Christian Oghie, a resident of Auchi.

“But they are now here campaigning for votes. They will hear from us at the polling unit,” he added.

Okpebholo, who is actively campaigning for the governorship seat, has notably avoided discussing the Benin-Auchi Expressway during his campaign stops. Instead, he has focused on other issues, steering clear of the road that has become a symbol of neglect.

The perceived neglect and political exploitation of the Benin-Auchi Expressway have sparked outrage among residents and community leaders.

Many are calling out Okpebholo and Oshiomhole for their alleged sabotage, accusing them of prioritizing their political ambitions over the well-being of their constituents.

“It’s beyond frustrating. We see them flying over our heads in helicopters while we suffer on this road every day.

“They think we don’t notice, but we do. This road is a lifeline for so many of us, and they are playing politics with it,” another resident said.

The outcry from the community is expected to have significant implications at the polling booths, as the electorate becomes increasingly aware of the political games being played with their lives and livelihoods.

As the governorship election approaches, the Benin-Auchi Expressway is likely to remain a contentious issue.

“We’ve had enough. This road is just one example of how APC has failed us. But we will make our voices heard when it counts,” Oghie said.