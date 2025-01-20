“Revolution of Common Sense”: Donald Trump Sworn In As 47th US President

Donald Trump has been inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, marking his return to the White House for a second, non-consecutive term.

This unprecedented return follows his first term as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021.

The swearing-in ceremony took place indoors at the US Capitol, a departure from tradition due to extremely cold weather conditions.

First, JD Vance, United States Vice President-elect, who represented Ohio in the US Senate from 2023 to 2025, took his oath of office.

Subsequently, Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office to Trump at 12 p.m. ET, with First Lady Melania Trump by his side during the ceremony.

The event was attended by a limited audience due to the indoor setting, with approximately 700 guests present, significantly fewer than the anticipated 250,000.

Donald Trump’s oath

Meanwhile, Trump took his oath with his left hand on a bible held by Melania and his right hand raised.

The oath he took was: “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help my God.”

Trump, in his first speech after being sworn in as president, started by thanking the crowd, Vice President JD Vance, and other politicians and justices.

“The golden age of America begins right now,” he says.

He says America will be “the envy of every nation.”

“We will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer. I will, very simply, put America first.”

Revolution of common sense

In his inaugural address, Trump outlined an ambitious agenda for his second term, emphasising immediate executive actions aimed at tightening immigration policies, reversing previous border policies, and implementing new tariffs.

He stated, “Our mission is clear: to secure our borders, grow our economy, strengthen our military, and protect the rights of every citizen.”

His administration has signalled plans to enact a series of executive orders on his first day, focusing on immigration, energy policies, and economic measures, AP reports Monday.

In his inauguration address, Trump plans to call for a “revolution of common sense.”