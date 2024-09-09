River Basins: 100 Civil Society Groups Commend Minister Utsev’s Innovative Approaches, Repositioning of Agencies for Productivity

100 civil society groups across Africa have praised Professor Joseph Utsev, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, for his groundbreaking initiatives in transforming Nigeria’s river basins.

Dr. Kolawole Alabi, the Executive Director of Transparency Watch Initiative (TWI) and Comrade Dangana Davies, the President of Good Governance Advocates in Africa (GGAA) made this known in a press statement.

Under Professor Utsev’s leadership, the groups said the Ministry has introduced innovative approaches to sustainable management and development of river basins, revitalizing ailing irrigation schemes, and promoting integrated water resources management.

These efforts, they said, have significantly improved water security, agricultural productivity, and food security, benefiting millions of Nigerians.

According to the groups, the Minister’s commitment to a water-secure Nigeria has also led to the construction of thousands of water schemes and sanitation facilities, serving over 32 million people.

The civil society groups commended Professor Utsev’s proactive approach to water analysis, his commitment to addressing concerns, and his leadership in repositioning the Ministry and its agencies for productivity.

“Wish to express our profound appreciation for the innovative approaches and leadership demonstrated by Professor Joseph Utsev, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, in transforming Nigeria’s river basins,” the statement said.

“Professor Utsev has introduced groundbreaking initiatives in the 12 Lower Benue River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs), prioritizing sustainable management and development of river basins. He has revitalized ailing irrigation schemes through creative solutions, enhancing agricultural productivity and food security.

“A monitoring and evaluation framework has been implemented to track progress and identify areas for improvement. Integrated water resources management has been promoted, ensuring equitable allocation and efficient use of water resources. Cutting-edge technologies have been introduced for water harvesting, storage, and distribution, reducing waste and improving water supply.

“These innovations have had a profoundly positive impact on Nigeria’s river basins, including improved water security and availability for millions of people, enhanced agricultural productivity and food security, increased economic activities and job creation in rural areas, better management and conservation of water resources, and reduced conflicts over water resources.

“Under Professor Utsev’s leadership, the Ministry has made significant strides in water infrastructure development, irrigation projects, and water supply expansion, thereby enhancing the nation’s water security.

“His commitment to a water-secure Nigeria has led to the implementation of innovative technologies and sustainable practices, ensuring equal access to clean water and sanitation for all citizens.

“We commend the Minister for constructing thousands of water schemes in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, benefiting approximately 32 million people. His efforts in the sanitation sub-sector have resulted in the construction of thousands of sanitation facilities in institutions and public places, serving 550,820 persons across 127 Local Government Areas.

“The Minister’s proactive approach to water analysis, aimed at safeguarding Nigerians and curtailing the spread of Cholera, is particularly noteworthy. Recently, the Minister’s inspection visit to the Dadin-Kowa Dam in Gombe State demonstrated his commitment to addressing concerns and ensuring the dam’s stability. “

The groups, however, urged the Minister to continue his outstanding work and encouraged other stakeholders to support his initiatives.

The statement added: “We recognize Professor Utsev’s exceptional leadership and innovative approaches, which have repositioned the Ministry and its agencies for productivity.

“His efforts have significantly contributed to Nigeria’s water security and sanitation development. We urge the Minister to continue his outstanding work and encourage other stakeholders to support his initiatives.”