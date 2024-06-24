Rivers: ALGON Disowns Planned Protest By NASS Members Loyal To Wike, Former LG Chairmen

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Rivers State Chapter, has distanced itself from a planned protest by former local government chairmen, state and National Assembly members loyal to the F.C.T Minister, Nyesom Wike, against the Police presence in the 23 local government councils across the state.

In a statement signed by Hon. Ichemati Ezebunwo, Chairman, and Alabota Anengi Barasua, Secretary, ALGON Rivers State Chapter, the association described the planned protest as a “calculated attempt” by “enemies of the state” to cause mayhem and paint the state in a bad light.

“We support the police decision to take control and protect all local government council secretariats until further directives on the matter,” the statement read.

“We are not in any way linked to the planned protest, which is detrimental to the progress and well-being of the people of the state.”

The association accused the organisers of the protest of trying to take advantage of the guise of protest to cause chaos and destabilize governance in the state.

“Should there be a breakdown of law and order as a result of the planned protest, the organizers and their sponsors should be held responsible,” the statement warned.

ALGON Rivers State Chapter thanked the people of Rivers State for their continued support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his administration, which is delivering the enviable dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers State.

“We call on all law-abiding citizens of our dear state to disregard this planned protest and go about their lawful businesses,” the statement concluded.