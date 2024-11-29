Rivers Crises: US, UK Urged To Withdraw Visa From Governor Fubara, Nigerian  Judges For Derailing Democracy

The National Democratic Coalition (NDC) has called on democratic nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and EU member states, to impose a visa ban on Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and several judges, including Justice M. Danagogo and Justice Wali.

The NDC made this call during a press conference in Abuja, where they expressed alarm over the erosion of democratic principles and constitutional governance in Rivers State under Governor Fubara’s leadership.

In his address, convener Okwa Dan said Governor Fubara has made efforts to weaken the people’s will and erode the rule of law, including influencing elections and pressuring the judiciary to support his authoritarian goals.

Dan also accused the governor of activating a “brown envelope mission” to bribe judges in Rivers State.

The NDC condemned the actions of judges like Justice Danagogo and Justice Wali, who have allegedly delivered verdicts that align with political interests rather than upholding the rule of law.

The group described these judges as “Brown Envelope Judges” who have eroded public confidence in the judiciary.

The NDC urged the international community to hold Governor Fubara and his associates accountable for their actions, which they believe undermine Nigeria’s democratic future and destabilize the entire country.

“We call on the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and EU member states to impose a visa ban on Governor Fubara, Oko-Jumbo, and other associates,” the NDC said.

“We also call on the international community to hold these individuals responsible for their actions and to support democratic governance in Nigeria.”

The NDC commended the lawful halt of federal revenue to Rivers State as an essential step in holding Governor Fubara accountable. They also praised judges like Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, Chief Judge John Tsoho, and Justice Peter Lifu, who have set themselves apart from “brown envelope” manipulations.

The group called for international solidarity and urged civil society organizations, the media, and all well-meaning Nigerians to join them in the fight for democracy.

“This is a call to save democracy from the hands of devourers, and unpatriotic individuals. This is a fight for a just cause; where the law must never be undermined, intimidated, abused, or subdued by any political individual or faction for any reason.

“Additionally, we urge the judiciary to uphold its sacred duty as the custodian of justice. Judges must resist political interference and prioritize the rule of law above all else. The survival of Nigeria’s democracy depends on a judiciary that is impartial, independent, and committed to justice.

“In conclusion, Rivers State stands at a critical juncture. The actions of Governor Fubara and his allies have placed the state’s democratic future in jeopardy. However, with collective action and international support in placing a visa ban on them, we can restore constitutional order and ensure that the voices of the people are heard.”