Rivers Crisis: Edwin Clark Writes CJN, IGP

Edwin Clark, the convener of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has asked the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, to write her name in gold as this is a lifetime opportunity to say no to transactional judgements.

Also, Chief Clark said that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun is playing with a keg of gunpowder if he continue to ignore genuine concerns expressed by people, who have made huge sacrifices for the peace, oneness, good and equity of all Nigerians.

Clark stated this in an open letter to the CJN and IG of Police.

An excerpt is the full text of the open letter:

I sincerely apologise should this letter cause you any form of embarrassment, especially because it was only not too long ago that I wrote an open letter to congratulate you on your appointment as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and to call your kind attention and urgent action to salvage our judiciary system from hijackers and money bags, who are bent on using our common patrimony to oppress and intimidate citizens, especially the case of Rivers State.

The Rivers State crisis, which has engulfed the entire state and even part of the Niger Delta region, does not seem to be abating.

Firstly, I wish to commend your immediate action of setting up a panel of the National Judicial Council to probe the judges involved in the various cases in Rivers State. I also

wish to commend you for summoning the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for

questioning. These, I must say, are all moving in the right direction. I am sure the panel is about to submit its report to you if it has not already done so, because we read from the news that the panel was to submit its report in one week.

Also, there seems to be some light in the dark tunnel. For instance, we heard of the heartwarming judgement in the case of a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen. I had written about the unfair and unjust treatment meted out to him in his memoirs, Brutally Frank. I thank God that I have been vindicated.

What Nigeria needs right now is a strong structure—a nation with rules that will bind everybody, no matter who is involved. Today, people use public money to intimidate and harass people to coerce them to do their bidding because they are in a position where they have the opportunity to control the funds. For instance, governors do not have roles in building houses for judges. This ought to be the duty of the National Judicial Council (NJC), because if this is allowed, such governors or persons will see themselves as being in a position to control the body.

This is exactly the feeling and thinking of the majority of Nigerians today, with the actions of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who just took it upon himself to build houses for Judges in the nation’s capital. Already, it is alleged that he has a strong grip on the nation’s judiciary. Unfortunately, Your Lordship was seen, taking part in the commissioning of the take-off of the project. This not ought to be so. Growing up, I witnessed when Judges were hardly seen in public or involved in socialising. I am privileged by the grace of God to have known about most of the CJNs from Adetokunbo Ademola, Teslim Elias, Atanda Williams, George Sodeinde Sowemimo, Ayo Irikefe, and Mohammed Bello, just to name a few.

This is not to say Judges should live in seclusion, but it is so that they will not be

unnecessarily exposed to doing things not in tandem with their professional ethics, that they are not pushed to delivering compromising or patronising judgements. My Lord the Chief Justice of Nigeria, need I remind you of the popular English jurist, Willaim Blackstone’s formulation, which states that “It is better that ten guilty persons escape than one innocent suffers.” Unfortunately, today, one is shocked to read and hear the kind of judgments being churned out by some of our Judges. Although these ones are few, their actions have an ugly dent on the entire judiciary. It is particularly worrisome that, from the look of things, some Judges have been reserved for the Rivers State cases. And when these courts handle a matter, even a non-lawyer can rightly predict where the pendulum will swing.

I urge you, my dear CJN, once again, to write your name in gold. This is a lifetime opportunity to say no to transactional judgements.

I want to repeat that the case delivered by Justice James Omotoso in Rivers State in Suit No. FAC/ABJ/CS/1613/2023 was fraudulent because the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martins Amawhule and the 27 other defectors did not inform the court of their defection from PDP to APC, an action that made them lose their seats at the Rivers State House of Assembly immediately and automatically, on 11 December 2023, when they announced and displayed their defection, were no longer members of the House from 11 December. And the case in Justice Omotosho’s court died a natural death from that date till today.

By defecting to another political party other than that which sponsored them to the House, Rt. Hon. Amaewhule and the 27 other members immediately and automatically lost their seats; there are no two ways about it. Section 109 (1) (g) of the 1999 Constitution is very clear on it. The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, who today is alleged to be the sponsor of most of the cases in Rivers State, boasting that he has the best lawyers, shouted his voice hoarse when people like Engr. Dave Umahi, then Governor of Ebonyi State, and others defected from the PDP to the APC. Why is he singing a new song today? Has the Constitution he was quoting then changed?

Strangely and interestingly, the former Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, and his 27 other colleagues who defected and who no longer have the locus standi or capacity to instate an action as members of the House in accordance with Section 109 (1) (g) of the 1999 Constitution as Amended went to another court in Suit No. FAC/ABJ/CS/1681/2023, not through the ongoing case of Justice Omotosho, and then sued INEC and other bodies in the Court of Justice Donatus Okorowo on Monday, 13 December 2023. For some reasons best known to His Lordship, he cooperated with them, including that as presiding Judge over a matter, he directed INEC not to take any further action as a result of the defection of the non-existing Plaintiffs. This is quite baffling. Thereafter, he was promoted to the Federal Court of Appeal. and handed over the case to Justice Peter Lifu, who later abandoned the case and proceeded on his annual vacation.

Justice Lifu returned to Abuja on the 29 of October 2024 and went to court for the first time on 30 October 2024. But the plaintiffs, headed by the former Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, who was also the number one Plaintiff in Justice Omotosho’s court on behalf of the other co-defectors, deposed to an affidavit in paragraph 9 in Justice Okorowo’s court, where he admitted that he and his 27 other colleagues had defected to APC because of problems or various disagreements in the PDP. But they then failed to realise that it is what you said during the defection on 11 December 2023 that is material and not what you said later.

It is a very serious offence indeed for any Nigerian under the constitution to lie under the oath, which he takes as permitted by the law. The naked meaning for lying on oath is perjury, and the police must call such a criminal and the defaulter to order, but no, because Nyesom Wike is above the law, he is untouchable. He will make inflammatory statements on live television and other forms of media, yet nothing

happens to him.

The perjury case arose as a result of the inconsistency in the facts deposed, in the

affidavit.

I list hereunder the contradicting affidavit sworn on oath by the former Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, and his colleagues lied that he was a member of the PDP from the beginning and he had defected to the APC. In another affidavit, even though he is no longer a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, he is still parading himself in the public and in the court by taking a series of oaths against Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, and other Nigerians.

The strangest and mischievous one was when he refused to present or disclose to Justice Omotosho’s court for trial on Monday, 11 December 2023, his public defection from PDP, the political party that sponsored them, to the APC, which has no members in the Rivers State Assembly, to the warm embrace of the APC Chairman, Tony Okocha, who is a good friend of Nyesom Wike and Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC National Chairman.

Once again, I call on you, the CJN, to save Nigeria’s Judiciary

An excerpt is the full text of the open letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP):

Mr. Olukayode Egbetokun,

Force Headquarters,

Louis Edet,

Abuja.

My Dear IGP,

ACT NOW TO PROSECUTE PERJURERS – THE FORMER MEMBERS OF THE RIVERS STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

The Rivers State crisis which has engulfed the entire State and even part of the Niger Delta region, can be said to have started on the 26th of March, 2023 immediately after the 2023 gubernatorial elections. Nyesom Wike, the former Governor of the State, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), brought forward the present Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, who won the elections and was sworn-in on 29th May, 2023. Up till that time, the relationship between the sponsor and the Governor remained very cordial. But today, nobody can tell what went wrong between them and or when it started, except both of them and God. But we understand that the treatment of the elected Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, as a boy and as a slave by his godfather, Nyesom Wike, became intolerable and unbearable, from October 23rd 2023. In fact, it is alledged that Nyesom Wike had given orders to the former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule, to impeach Governor Fubara. But for the fact that they were still men of conscience in the House, who resisted this move. Thus, there was no unanimity in the House.

The former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amaewhule, and the 27 other members of the House, out of a house of 31 members, agreed to carry out the impeachment. On the 29th of October, 2023, the Rivers State House of Assembly building was set ablaze by unknown persons. While the tensions were mounting in the State House of Assembly, the pro-Wike group in the House held a meeting with Nyesom Wike on Saturday 3rd December, 2023 and Nyesom Wike was present. It is said that he, in fact, presided over the meeting. This move fell flat on its face. But surprisingly, on Monday 11th December, 2023, the former Speaker Rt. Hon. Amaewhule, and the 27 other members of the House, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the political party that sponsored them to their seats in the House, to the All-Progressives Congress (APC), jubilating, singing and dancing APC songs, and waving the flags of the APC. At this stage, the former Leader of the House, Hon. Edison Ehie, was elected Speaker of the House by the remaining members because according to the Constitution. The Constitution does not leave a vacuum. At that time, the Rivers State House of Assembly was left with 5 members.

By defecting to another political party other than that which sponsored them to the House, Rt. Hon. Amaewhule and the 27 other members had immediately and automatically lost their seats, there are no two ways about it. The remaining members went to a High Court in Rivers State. And the presiding Judge in the case, His Lordship, Justice Danagogo, granted the prayers of the Plaintiffs and gave judgment to them including on the issue of Speakership of the Rivers State House of Assembly, he equally directed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be informed of the defection. This was carried out with dispatch.

Meanwhile, in the Justice James Omotosho’s case which was pending in the court, with the former Speaker Rt. Hon Martins Amawhule and the 27 other defectors did not inform the court of their defection from PDP to APC, an action that made them to lose their seats at the Rivers State House of Assembly immediately and automatically, on 11th December, 2023, when they announced and displayed their defection, they were no longer members of the House from 11th December. And the case in Justice Omotosho’s court died a natural death from that date till today.

But strangely and interestingly, the former Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, and his 27 other colleagues who defected and who are no longer members of the House in accordance with Section 109 (1) (g) of the 1999 Constitution as Amended, went to another court, not through the ongoing case of Justice Omotosho, and sued INEC and other bodies in the Court of Justice Okorowo on Monday 13th December, 2023. For some reasons best known to His Lordship, he cooperated with them, including that as presiding Judge over a matter, he directed INEC not to take any further action as a result of the defection of the non-existing Plaintiffs. This is quite baffling. Thereafter, he had a promotion to the Federal Court of Appeal. and handed over the case to Justice Peter Lifu who later abandoned the case and proceeded for his annual vacation.

Justice Lifu returned to Abuja on the 29th of October, 2024 and went to court for the first time on 30th October, 2024. But the plaintiffs headed by the former Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, who was also the number one Plaintiff in the Justice Omotosho’s court on behalf of the other co-defectors, swore to an affidavit in Justice Okorowo’s court where he admitted that he and his 27 other colleagues had defected to APC because of problems or various disagreement in the PDP. But they failed to realize that it is what you said during the defection on the 11th December, 2023 that is material and not what you said later.

The first Affidavit sworn to by the former Speaker, Martins Amaewhule and his 27 members in support of his Court action against the 17 Defendants, he mainly requested for a declaration by the court that they would not fail in their constitutional duties, particularly the 11th Defendant, the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, should not do anything to disturb the performance of their legislative duties.

In the originating summons of 29th November, 2023, this was the action assigned to Justice James Omotosho, for which he filed 15 grounds against the Defendant. He did not at any time in the trial of this case, mention the bombing of Rivers State House of Assembly and the most important event of their defection to APC, which was the most fearful incident, perhaps, he should have been the subject matter of the originating summons against the Defendants listed above, but the subject matter was mainly to warn or remind the Defendants if anything happened to them in their constitutional duties. The Defendants are emphasizing like the 2nd Defendant that they are still Speaker and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly; that they all have roles and duties to perform.

The constitution is the number one document that guide every citizen of Nigeria and therefore, it is unnecessary to engage in litigation against one another. This is petty and abuse of office and court process.

Today, the situation in Rivers State is becoming devastating due to Nyesom Wike and the former Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, and their followers, who have done and are continue doing everything possible to bring down the government of Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Nyesom Wike had said in Ogu-Bolo, the home town of Senator George Sekibo, that he wants to bring down the government of Siminalayi Fubara at all cost and for no justification. Everybody in Nigeria heard him threatening the government of Siminalayi Fubara, an innocent Governor. And nothing is being done to these persons who are openly threatening the peace of Rivers State, the peace of Nigeria. The impression out there is that that these persons are above the law. My dear IGP, are they really above the law? The members of the Nigerian Police Force under your control are giving cooperation and collaboration to Nyesom Wike, even though, he is entitled to police officers working for him as Minister of the FCT.

Dear IGP, you will recall, that was one of the reasons I wrote my first letter to you. It seems to majority of Nigerians. That letter and the subsequent one, you have ignored; but I want to state, not threateningly, but obviously, that you are playing with a keg of gun powder if you continue to ignore genuine concerns expressed by people, especially from some of us who have made huge sacrifices for the peace, oneness, good and equity of all Nigerians.

It is a very serious offence indeed for any Nigerian under the constitution to lie under the oath which he takes as permitted by the law. The naked meaning for lying on oath is perjury and it is the duty of the Police to call such criminal and the defaulter to order, but no, because Nyesom Wike is above the law, he in untouchable. He will make inflammatory statements on live television and other forms of media, yet nothing happens to him.

I list hereunder, the contradicting affidavit sworn on oath by the former Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, and his colleagues where he lied that he was a member of the PDP from the beginning and he has defected to the APC. And in other affidavit, even though he is no longer a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, he is still parading himself in the public and in the court by taken series of oath against the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, and other Nigerians.

The strangest and mischievous one was when he refused to present or disclose to Justice Omotosho’s court for trial on Monday 11th December, 2023, his public defection from PDP the political party that sponsored them to the APC, which has no members in the Rivers State Assembly, to the warm embrace of the APC Chairman, Tony Okocha, who is a good friend of Nyesom Wike and Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC National Chairman.

At this juncture, I list hereunder, some of the affidavit he swore to on oath with different reasons;

On the 29th of November, 2023, the affidavit supporting the originating summons did not also say anything about the bombing of the Rivers State House of Assembly. Meanwhile President Bola Tinubu has invited the Rivers State Government and all parties involved to settle out of court, but unfortunately, it did not work because it is entangled with constitutional and political matters and it will therefore take some time and negotiation for them to be resolved. For instance, that all parties should withdraw their cases in court. The Rivers State Governor withdrew his cases in court including that of 29th of November, 2023.

I swear by the name of Almighty God, at my age of over 97 years, and I am even ready to swear an oath where I heard on the television, Justice James Omotosho, remarking that he learnt from the online news, that Mr. President want to resolve the issue out of court.

The appellate court also determined that the withdrawal of the counter-affidavit initially filed by Governor Fubara to challenge a suit instituted by the Amaewhule-led lawmakers to be recognised as valid members of the Rivers State House of Assembly indicated his agreement with the claims filed against him.

Justice Joseph Oyewole, while delivering the lead judgement held that Fubara, having withdrawn all processes filed to counter the case before the trial court, cannot claim to be dissatisfied with the judgment delivered.

Justice Oyewole said by his coming to the appellate court, he was being inconsistent, approbating and reprobating, blowing hot and cold at the same time.

He said such conduct had no basis in law as parties must be consistent in their approach to court matters. The court held that his withdrawal from the Federal High Court case was a self-inflicted mistake that cannot be redeemed.

With the greatest respect to the Court of Appeal, there is no such law that prevents a man from representing his case to the same court or court of appeal if given evidence to show that he had a good case; hence, he went to an Appeal Court. However, it is well established that both the High Court and the Court of Appeal, have no jurisdiction to hear Justice Omotosho’s judgement and that was enough for the Governor to file an Appeal against the court.

The court declared that his appeal has no utilitarian value as it cannot confer any advantage on him having lost his legal rights at the trial Court by accepting all the claims filed against him with his withdrawal from the suit.

Justice Oyewole said “that the person with the right to appeal is the person aggrieved by the decision that is the person to whom a decision has been pronounced against.

“Now the position of the appellant is further made obtainable by his position and trend the record of appeal shows on pages 1209 and 1210 that learned counsel for the appellant Mr Imafidon, withdrew all the processes filed by the appellant to contest the action and thereby conceded reaction.

“It is the law that a party must be consistent in the presentation of his case and cannot approbate and reprobate by chasing his disposition willy nilly in the course of litigation exercise.

“A party cannot approbate and reprobate at the same time, the appellant cannot seek for one thing at the lower Court and be seeking for another incongruent and parallel thing in this Court. Can the law permit him to blow hot and cold at the same time?

“The challenges faced by the appellant in this appeal are self-inflicted and try as one may, it is impossible to see the utilitarian value to be achieved by filing this appeal after withdrawing all processes contesting the action at the lower Court and thereby conceding the action. It seems to be purely academic for a party to concede to an action at the lower Court and then turn around to challenge the same action without any indication of fraud in the presentation of the earlier concession.”

The court ordered Fubara to re-present the budget of the State to the House under the recognised Speaker (Amawhule) as contained in Justice Omotosho’s judgement. The decision of the court of Appeal that the Governor of Rivers State should re-present the Rivers State appropriation bill of 2024 to the former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly is a well known fact that the former Speaker, Martins Amaewhule ceased to be the member of that House since 11th December, 2023, and in fact the constitutional issue involved in the defection of the 27 members from their original party, PDP to APC, and that is the second impeachment case brought by the former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly since he filed the originating summon on the 29th November, 2023, which he supported by filing an affidavit.

The court also stopped Governor Fubara from withholding the House of Assembly fund and removing the Clerk and Deputy Clerk from the House.

Justice Oyewole proceeded to dismiss his appeal, saying, “In a constitutional democracy the foundation of every act must be located in the Constitution. Autocracy is out of place in the constitutional democracy. I therefore resolve this issue against the appellant and in favour of the 1st and 2nd respondent.

“In totality, therefore, this appeal is bereft of merit and it is accordingly dismissed. The judgement of the lower Court is hereby affirmed. N500,000 cost is awarded in favour of each of the 1st to 12th respondents respectively and against the appellant.” He respectfully repeat that the court of Appeal was actually more or less dwelling on morality and sentiment because the issue of the constitutional interpretation of Section 109(1g) was not before the court, and the court of Appeal have no jurisdiction to decide on it because it make their judgement to be fraudulent. The issue of defection which automatically resulted in the forfeiture of the 27-man seat was deliberately hidden or kept from the high court and the court of Appeal by the plaintiff. And the question is how you arrived at the judgement without knowing the fact of the case. The Supreme Court of Nigeria has jurisdiction over this matter, and there are over twenty cases earlier decided on it which has become precedent in our judiciary.

Justice Okon Abang, in agreement with Justice Oyewole’s decision, held that the appellant cannot appeal the decision of the trial Court since he did not counter it and it translates to mean that he has accepted it to be true and the Court of law can act on it.

He further admonished the Governor for frustrating Amaewhule from carrying out his duties adding that he is using his executive powers to act in might which is not acceptable in a democratic setting.

He said, “The appellant the governor of Rivers State treated the Court order with disdain, levity and subject to the discharge of his function in an unprecedented manner. I agree with the 1st and 2nd respondent counsel that these are acts of executive lawlessness.

“The rule of might has no place in a democratic setting. Having sworn to uphold the provisions of the constitution, the appellant was and is expected to in his relationship with the 1st and 2nd respondents; apply the rule of law, not the rule of might in matters affecting the discharge of his function as the governor of Rivers State.

“The appellant’s show of force and might is heavily demonstrated in the 1st and 2nd respondents’ unchallenged deposition of paragraphs 1 to 10 of the affidavit in support of the motion on notice filed by the first and second respondents.

“Any gathering purporting to be Rivers State House of Assembly, led by any other person other than the 2nd respondent, sits in violations of the order delivered by the trial Court dated December 7, 2023 and that person acts in vain.”

As a lawyer of about 60 years of experience, it is my opinion that Hon. Justice Omotosho’s case has died since 11th December, 2023 and the so-called judgment of the 22nd January, 2024 was obtained by fraud because the plaintiffs are no longer in existence. I understand the former Speaker when he was given evidence that in accordance with Section 109(1g), the Speaker should have announced the defection but he failed to understand that he was one of those that defected.

At this juncture, he did not think it wise to disclose or reveal their open defection to the judge, Justice Omotosho, but rather they instituted another action on the 13th of December, 2023. And that case was mentioned for the first time on the 15th of December, 2023 in the affidavit sworn to in paragraph 9, he admitted that he defected with his 27 colleagues who are also plaintiffs in the case.

I repeat Mr. IGP that these men are no longer members of the Rivers State House of Assembly when they contravened or breached the Constitution. Even in the second suit with Justice Okorowo, they are no longer members of the House neither do they have locus standi to be members of the House, it was in this Justice Okorowo’s court they manipulated and perfected all their requirement, re-affirmed their defection and using Justice Okorowo to stop INEC from interfering in the matter. Meanwhile, Justice James Omotosho woke up on 22nd January to give his judgment without knowing that the Plaintiffs in his court were no longer members of the House of Assembly when they defected to another political party against the conditions stated in the Constitution..

Also, lying on oath is a grievous offence. It is called perjury. The IGP is referred to Section 118 of the Criminal Code which reads: Any person who commits perjury is liable to imprisonment for fourteen years. If the offender commits the offence in order to procure the conviction of another person for an offence punishable with death or with imprisonment for life, he is liable to imprisonment for life.

May I also at this juncture quote an article on criminal offences:

“Offence of perjury under the Criminal Code

The offence of perjury is created by section 117 of the Criminal Code which reads:

Any person who, in any judicial proceeding, or for the purpose of instituting any judicial proceeding, knowingly gives false testimony touching any matter which is material to any question then depending in that proceeding, or intended to be raised in that proceeding, is guilty of an offence, which is called perjury.

It is immaterial whether the testimony is given on oath or under any other sanction authorised by law.

The forms and ceremonies used in administering the oath or in otherwise binding the person giving the testimony to speak the truth are immaterial, if he assent to the forms and ceremonies actually used.

It is immaterial whether the false testimony is given orally or in writing. It is immaterial whether the court or tribunal is properly constituted, or is held in the proper place, or not, if it actually acts as a court or tribunal in the proceeding in which the testimony is given.

It is immaterial whether the person who gives the testimony is a competent witness or not, or whether the testimony is admissible in the proceeding or not”.

The duty of the Police is for the protection of lives and property, and to maintain law and order. As far back as when I was 18 years of age, I have had knowledge of this, growing up in Warri, present day Delta State. At that time, there were three political parties in Nigeria, the National Council of Nigerian Citizens led by Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the Action Group (AG) led by Chief Obafemi Awolowo and the Northern Peoples Congress (NPC) led by the Sarduana of Sokoto. Later, Nigeria became a federation standing on a 3-legged pot, with one leg representing each of the three regions.

These three legs became a very powerful government; two out of the three legs cannot stand. One therefore, imagined when the civil war was fought, how distraught the nation was.

Warri township in the then Western Nigeria, was one of the areas that loved Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, and he too loved the area and the people to the extent that his political visits to Warri were frequent and entertaining. I used to be one of the Warri boys who will trek from Adeja to Warri (a distance of about 12 miles) with the sage, Dr. Azikiwe, singing and dancing all the way.

At that time too, Dr. Azikiwe decided to establish a newspaper house, second to Pilot, and appointed a young politician in the person of Anthony Enahoro, as the Editor of the paper. Although, Anthony Enahoro later joined the AG.

The various constitutions of Nigeria, had their main function as security and welfare of the people. And this was the Constitution until Nigeria attained independence. I am very conversant that the Police Force was one of the particular forces that provided security for citizens. This was not done by Governors; it was done by the Federal Government, which built houses as Police Barracks for officers. I recall living in one of such barracks as a young child with an uncle Inspector Waha. The Police took care of its men and personnel.

Also, in my younger days, I met IGP Louis Edet from Cross River State, Kam Salem from Bama, in then Gongola State, who wanted to be Governor of the State, but lost. M. D. Yusuf; Gambo Jimeta from Adamawa State. None of these principal police officers of the Nigeria Police Force could have attached importance to the so-called philanthropy of Nyesom Wike. They would have, without wasting time, called him to order, in the interest of public peace and security.

So, today, the issue that a Governor of a State is providing security and welfare for the Police, is turning the chain upside down. Once that is done, it most likely gives such Governor the impetus to think and act like a lord over the manor. That is exactly what Nyesom Wike is doing. He did it as Governor of Rivers State, and he is doing it today as minister of the FCT, building houses for Judges. Catering for the welfare of the judges, including building of houses for them, is the role of the National Judicial Council (NJC). Is it not obvious what his intentions are? To control the judiciary, which seem to be happening today. There are a large populace in the FCT, and lack of houses is a big problem. It would have been more in line with his duties as FCT Minister, to build low cost houses for the people, if his intentions are altruistic.

Finally, my dear IGP, we all have very high regards for you as a brave, courageous and you have the capacity, ability and the wisdom to face the problem of insecurity assigned to you in the constitution. It is an insult for anyone to remind you in a suit in a court action. Nigeria is greater than any other state, region and our villages and we should not allow our personal relationship with anyone in Nigeria to overshadow your obedience and oath of office. Please investigate our case for the sake of peace in Rivers State and in Nigeria.

Thank you and God bless.

CHIEF (DR.) E.K. CLARK OFR, CON.