Rivers Explosion: Nigerians In Diaspora Condemn Use of Weapons of Mass Destruction for Political Rallies

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) has strongly condemned the use of weapons of mass destruction, including dynamites and explosives, by individuals loyal to former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, to terrorise the people of the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, ANPE President Dr. Reginald Agamah expressed shock and perturbation at the recent events in the state, describing the actions of Wike and his allies as “egregious and violent” and “utterly reprehensible”.

“We unequivocally denounce these actions in the strongest terms possible as terrorism has no place in a democracy,” Dr. Agamah said.

“The lives of our fellow citizens surpass their being used as bargaining chips in a desperate power grab by Mr. Wike and his allies.”

The association demanded that Wike instruct his loyalists to halt their destructive behaviour and refrain from terrorist actions that may harm innocent citizens.

They also urged law enforcement agencies to take prompt action in apprehending and bringing to justice those complicit in the acts.

Dr. Agamah emphasised that politics should be a noble pursuit centered on serving the people, not a supremacy battle driven by greed and ego.

He, however, called on citizens to resist manipulative tactics and refrain from succumbing to violence, urging stakeholders to collaborate in restoring peace and security in Rivers State.

“We must recognize that the use of weapons of mass destruction constitutes a significant and imminent threat to the lives of thousands of innocent citizens,” Dr. Agamah said.

“We will not stand idly by while our fellow citizens are exploited as pawns in a political game.

“Regrettably, the life lost in this tragic incident represents a truncated dream, a stifled vision, and a greatness that would never come to fruition. His demise is a poignant reminder not to allow desperate people to pursue power at the expense of human life and dignity.

“We earnestly entreat the citizens of Rivers State to resist the manipulative tactics of political figures, regardless of the monetary inducements offered to perpetuate chaos and unrest. Your lives possess a value that far surpasses their utility as pawns in a political game, and must refuse to be exploited in such a manner.

“Citizens must also refrain from succumbing to the allure of violence as a means of settling political scores, for such actions only serve to perpetuate a cycle of senseless violence and destruction.

“We call upon all stakeholders, including government officials, law enforcement agencies, and civil society organisations, to collaborate in a concerted effort to restore peace and security in Rivers State. The safety and well-being of all citizens must be safeguarded, and the perpetrators of violence must be held accountable for their actions.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Rivers State during this challenging time and reaffirm our belief in a peaceful, prosperous, and united Nigeria, where the rule of law is upheld, and the welfare of citizens is prioritised.”