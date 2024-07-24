Rivers: Group blasts pro-Wike lawmakers for calling for arrest of CTC chairmen, members

A pro-democracy group, the People’s Congress, has slammed the factional Rivers State House of Assembly, loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for calling on the Nigeria Police Force to arrest the chairmen and members of the 23 LG Caretaker Committees in the state.

In a statement issued today, Dr. Nicholas Udenta, President of the group, said the Martin Amaewhule and his co-travellers are simply calling for anarchy in the state and their call should be disregarded by the law enforcement agencies.

“It’s obvious that Martin Amaewhule and his co-travellers are still brooding the lost of their membership of the the Rivers State Assembly following their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress. They have themselves to blame; they were aware of the position of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on defection of lawmakers before choosing to commit political suicides,” the statement said.

“Their continous vendetta and plots against the government and people of Rivers State are getting out of hand and they need to stop playing politics with the development of the state.

“The latest show of shame by these imposters, pretending to be lawmakers was their unlawful call for the Police to arrest the duly-constituted Caretaker Committee Chairmen and members in Rivers State. The world knows that after the expiration of the tenure of the LGA Chairmen, the Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration constituted Caretaker Committees to man the affairs of the local governments pending the next election as any responsible government would have done.

“But in their usual nature of witch-hunting any progress made by the Fubara’s administration, the disgruntled former lawmakers are now shamelessly calling on the Nigeria Police to arrest the members of the duly-constituted Caretaker Committees.

“Their call is tantamount to calling for anarchy. We urge the good officers and men of the Nigeria Police and other law enforcement agencies to disregard the call of the saboteurs pretending to be lawmakers. They are out to destabilise Rivers State and should be completely ignored or better still, arrest for attempting to incite anarchy in the state.”

