Rivers: Group Welcomes Appeal Court Judgement Rejecting Tenure Elongation for Ex-LG Chairmen

The National Vanguard for Rule of Law (NVRL) has commended the Court of Appeal’s decision to strike out two appeals filed by former Local Government Chairmen in Rivers State, loyal to former governor Nyesom Wike.

The appeals sought to extend their tenure, but the Court of Appeal found them to be without merit.

In a statement by its President, Comrade Johnson Babatunde, the NVRL praised the justices of the Port Harcourt Division for their courage and integrity in delivering a sound judgment, despite alleged attempts to induce them with money to pervert justice.

He said the judgement is a resounding victory for democracy, the rule of law, and the people of Rivers State.

Babatunde added that the ruling serves as a strong message to politicians who seek to exploit loopholes and manipulate the system for personal gain.

The group believes that this judgement gives Nigerians hope in the judiciary and demonstrates that the court remains the hope of the common man.

The appeals, marked CA/PH/137M/2024 and CA/PH/145M/2024, were filed by Hon. Enyiada Cookey-Gam and six others, challenged the decisions of the lower court on the elongation of their council leadership tenure.

However, the Court of Appeal found the appeals to be without merit and consequently struck them out.

Babatunde said: “We commend the justices of the Portharcourt Division for once again delivering a sound judgment, upholding the rule of and giving Nigerians hope in the judiciary.

“We understand the enemies of Rivers State have been inducing judges with money to deliver black market judgments in their favour. We believe that the Justices of the Portharcourt Division must have been tempted with all forms of inducement to pervert justice, but as men of courage and integrity, they have chosen to uphold the rule of law.

“We criticize the former Local Government Chairmen for their attempt to subvert the democratic process and extend their tenure illegally.

“Their actions were driven by a desire for self-preservation and a disregard for the welfare of the people they were elected to serve. Their tenure elongation bid was a brazen attempt to defy the constitution and perpetuate themselves in office.

“We commend Governor Simi Fubara and the Rivers State Government for their unwavering commitment to upholding the constitution and defending the interests of the people.

“We urge the government to continue to prioritize the welfare and well-being of the people, and to ensure that democratic governance is entrenched in Rivers State”.

The NVRL also called on Nigerians to support judges who deliver sound judgments and urged the people of Rivers State to continue to support Governor Fubara in delivering dividends of democracy to the state.

The group encouraged the people to prepare for the forthcoming local government elections to replace those who sought to extend their tenure through illegal means.

