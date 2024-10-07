Rivers LG Polls Exposed Fubara’s Anti-Democratic Posture – Group

The Centre for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has strongly condemned the recent local government elections in Rivers State, describing the process as a “travesty of democracy” and an “assault on the rule of law.”

The group also slammed Governor Siminalayi Fubara for wasting taxpayers’ resources on an exercise which they deemed a blatant disregard for democratic principles and a consolidation of power.

In his address, Executive Director Obinna Francis said the election was marred by irregularities, including a lack of transparency, accountability, and legitimacy.

He cited a Federal High Court judgment restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from releasing voters’ registers to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), which was allegedly overridden by Governor Fubara.

The CTJ further criticized Governor Fubara’s use of proxy parties to advance his political agenda and the involvement of RSIEC in the illegitimate process.

“We condemn in totality the charade, mockery, and the total abuse of our democratic process by the purported conduct of Local Government (LG) elections in Rivers State,” Francis said.

“What transpired in Rivers State is a travesty of democracy, an affront to the will of the people, and a direct assault on the rule of law. The so-called election that took place within the confines of the Government House is not only an illegal act but also a violation of every democratic principle that this nation stands for.

“Moreover, the actions of Governor Fubara are a dangerous precedent that threatens the very fabric of our democracy. Nigerians can now understand clearly that Governor Fubara is ready to destroy whatever is left of our democracy if he is not urgently called to order.

“Evidently, one of the most alarming aspects of Governor Fubara’s tenure has been his unilateral suspension of members of the Rivers State House of Assembly using kangaroo court orders. In defiance of legislative autonomy and the separation of powers, Governor Fubara has installed a three-man committee to function as the state assembly.

“This illegal structure is a mockery of the democratic process, and we must all ask ourselves what kind of state operates without a legitimate legislature. The answer is clear: a dictatorship. Furthermore, Governor Fubara’s disregard for the law extends to the recent conduct of a sham LG election in Rivers State.

“The election, which was conducted within the Government House, is an embarrassment to the state and the nation as a whole. This process lacked transparency, accountability, and legitimacy. There were no observers, no genuine electoral oversight, and no opportunity for the people of Rivers State to make their voices heard. Instead, it was a coronation, not an election—a process aimed at installing Governor Fubara’s puppets in key positions of power across the state.

“It is pertinent to mention that a judgment from a Federal High Court in Abuja had already restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from releasing voters’ registers to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

“Yet, in typical fashion, Governor Fubara obtained a questionable court order to override this judgment, demonstrating his utter contempt for the judiciary and the rule of law. Hence, the involvement of RSIEC in this illegitimate process raises serious concerns about the impartiality and independence of the electoral body.

“Rather than upholding the sanctity of the electoral process, RSIEC has become a tool in Governor Fubara’s hands to manipulate elections and install his loyalists in office. This flagrant abuse of power must be addressed if we are to preserve the integrity of future elections in Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

“Additionally, Governor Fubara’s manipulation of the election process extended to the use of proxy parties to advance his political agenda. The so-called Action Peoples Party (APP), a relatively unknown political entity, conveniently “won” 22 out of 23 chairmanship seats in the Rivers State LG elections.

“This result, which defies all logic and understanding, is the culmination of a highly orchestrated and manipulated electoral process aimed at securing Governor Fubara’s dominance over local government structures in the state.

“It is therefore heartbreaking that despite all these glaring irregularities, the state government and RSIEC have boldly declared the election to be smooth, safe, free, fair, credible, transparent, and violence-free.

“Evidently, Governor Fubara’s actions are not those of a democratic leader but of an autocrat intent on consolidating power at the expense of the people’s will. Democracy is our collective asset, and its growth and progress are dependent on a government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and pursuing the interests of peace and justice at all times.”

The group called on relevant authorities, including the National Assembly, judiciary, and international community, to intervene and restore the rule of law in Rivers State.

The CTJ urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and defend democracy, emphasizing that the actions of Governor Fubara threaten the democratic progress made as a nation.

Francis added: “The abuse of power by Governor Fubara and his enablers must not go unchecked. The rule of law must be restored, and the democratic rights of the people of Rivers State must be protected. If left unchallenged, the actions of Governor Fubara will set a dangerous precedent for other state governors to follow, leading to the complete erosion of democratic governance in Nigeria.

“Moreover, the CTJ urges the judiciary to revisit the sham court orders that have enabled Governor Fubara’s illegal actions. It is imperative that the courts restore their integrity by ensuring that justice is served, and that Governor Fubara is held accountable for his actions. The judiciary must stand firm as the last bastion of hope for the oppressed and the disenfranchised in Rivers State and across the nation.”