Rivers LG Polls: Observers Blame Gov Fubara’s Use Of Non-State Actors for Post-Election Violence

Independent observers have condemned the violence and arson that marred the Rivers State local government elections, blaming Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s supporters for the chaos.

The Independent Election Monitoring Group, in its preliminary report, cited widespread irregularities, including the lack of election materials, non-use of electoral registers, and dubious declaration of results.

Speaking at a press conference, Executive Director, Dr. Emmanuel Agabi, said Governor Fubara’s insistence on conducting the elections despite court rulings and security concerns has been criticized as a desperate bid to consolidate power.

Notably, the report cleared the Nigerian Police of any wrongdoing, highlighting their withdrawal from the election due to a Federal High Court ruling.

The report recommends a full investigation into the arson attacks, nullification of election results, deployment of federal security forces, and dialogue between the governor and opposition parties.

According to the report, the use of violence by Fubara’s supporters in the wake of the election reflects the Governor’s desperation to suppress opposition and maintain control of the political narrative.

By allowing his supporters to engage in such acts of violence, it added that Fubara has contributed to the breakdown of law and order in Rivers State.

“The Rivers State local government elections and the subsequent acts of arson represent a low point in the state’s political history,” the report said.

“Obviously , the state local government elections have exposed the fragility of the democratic process in the state.

“Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s determination to consolidate political power through the Action Peoples Party (APP) and disregard for legal rulings has led to a crisis that threatens both the democratic fabric of Rivers State and the security of its citizens.

“The refusal to honor court rulings, combined with the manipulation of electoral processes and violent suppression of opposition, demonstrates a clear disregard for the rule of law.

“It is evident that Governor Fubara’s supporters, driven by his desperation to build and secure a political stronghold, are responsible for the violence and destruction that followed the elections.

“The state’s political crisis will only worsen if urgent steps are not taken to restore order, accountability, and respect for democratic principles.

“The use of arson as a tool for political intimidation is not only reprehensible but dangerous, as it has the potential to escalate into broader conflict. If unchecked, this pattern of governance could erode what remains of democratic practice in Rivers State.

“It is therefore imperative that Governor Fubara and his administration give peace a chance by embracing dialogue, respecting court rulings, and adhering to democratic norms.

“The Governor must realize that power, when pursued at the expense of the people’s trust and the rule of law, is unsustainable.

“For the future of Rivers State, and indeed Nigeria’s democratic experiment, it is crucial that stakeholders at all levels work together to address the deep-seated issues that have emerged from this election.

“This includes reforming the electoral system, ensuring accountability for violent actions, and fostering a political culture where power is gained through the people’s will, not through coercion, manipulation, or violence.

“In the words of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the political crisis in Rivers State is reminiscent of the crisis in the old Western region. It is a warning sign of what could become a larger national issue if the political situation in Rivers State is not addressed.

“It is the responsibility of all concerned parties, including the federal government, to intervene and ensure that Rivers State does not spiral into anarchy. Only through collective action can the state be returned to peace, stability, and genuine democratic governance.”