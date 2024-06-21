Rivers: Network Of NGOs Condemn Violence, APC’s Call For State Of Emergency

The Network of NGOs on Peace Building in Nigeria has condemned in strongest terms the security situation in Rivers State following the expiration of the tenure of local government officials.

The group also criticised the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) call for a state of emergency to be declared in the state as a “reckless and cynical ploy to exploit the situation for political gain”.

In a statement signed by its leader, Comrade Johnson Nwogu, the NGOs said the APC does not mean well for Rivers and its actions are a deliberate attempt to throw the state into further chaos and confusion.

According to Nwogu, the call for a state of emergency is a thinly veiled attempt to cover up their atrocities in the state ultimately aimed to overthrow the governor.

“The Network of NGOs on Peace Building in Nigeria is deeply concerned and alarmed by the deteriorating security situation in Rivers State following the expiration of the tenure of local government officials,” the statement said.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the violence and chaos that has erupted in the state, perpetuated by the refusal of outgoing local government chairmen, vice chairmen, and councillors to hand over power to the duly appointed heads of administration.

“Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s decision to swear in caretaker chairpersons in accordance with the law was a necessary step to ensure continuity and stability in the governance of the state. However, the opposition APC’s call for a state of emergency is a reckless and cynical ploy to exploit the situation for political gain.

“The APC’s actions are a deliberate attempt to throw Rivers State into chaos and confusion, and their call for a state of emergency is a thinly veiled attempt to cover up their own atrocities in the state.

“We condemn this move in the strongest possible terms and demand that the state chairman of the APC in Rivers State apologise immediately for his role in inciting violence and unrest.

“We urge the people of Rivers State to remain calm and peaceful, and to resist the attempts of the APC to provoke them into violence. We also call on the security agencies to take immediate action to restore peace and order in the state, and to hold accountable those responsible for the violence and chaos.

“We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Rivers State, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely and take all necessary actions to promote peace and stability in the state.”