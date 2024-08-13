Rivers: Pro-Wike Group Committing Crimes Against Humanity, Liable For Prosecution At Hague – Coalition

The Coalition for Human Rights Advocacy in Africa (CHRADA) has condemned the recent attack on the office of the Action People’s Party (APP) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, allegedly perpetrated by a Pro-Nyesom Wike group.

In a statement signed by Dr. Joyce Anderson Idakwo, CHRADA, an international organisation based in the United Kingdom, described it as a clear attempt to disrupt the local government election process and undermine democracy.

The Centre expressed outrage over the use of explosives and bombs against opponents, which it said demonstrates a blatant disregard for human life and a callous willingness to use violence to achieve political goals.

CHRADA noted that this is not an isolated incident, as the same group of politicians has previously used explosives to bomb public buildings and persons during a supposed political event in Port Harcourt.

“These actions demonstrate a blatant disregard for human life and a callous willingness to use violence to achieve political goals,” the statement said.

“The use of explosives and bombs against opponents is a serious violation of human rights and international law.

“CHRADA believes that the Pro-Wike Group is liable for prosecution at the International Criminal Court in Hague for these atrocities. We will not stand idly by while innocent lives are lost and democratic processes are undermined.

“The centre is deeply concerned about the escalating violence in Rivers State and its impact on the civilian population.

“Women and children are disproportionately affected by these attacks, and it is our duty to protect them.

“We urge the Nigerian government to take immediate action to protect its citizens and hold perpetrators accountable.”

CHRADA, therefore, calls on the international community to take notice of these crimes against humanity and support efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

It warned that the recent resort to use of non-state actors to perpetuate violent crimes, only possible in a war situation, will spell doom for the oil-rich Niger Delta region if not tamed by the authorities.

Quoting from Common Article 3 of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, the Centre said the law prohibits “violence to life and person, in particular murder of all kinds, mutilation, cruel treatment, and torture”.

The statement added: “We will continue to advocate for the rights of victims and push for accountability, no matter how long it takes.

“The Pro-Wike Group must be held accountable for their actions. We demand that they cease their violent behavior immediately and engage in peaceful political discourse. Failure to do so will result in CHRADA advocating for their prosecution at the ICC.

“The lack of prosecution of the culprits is another dangerous low for the Tinubu administration’s efforts to tame terrorism in the North East, North West, and part of the South.

“If left unchecked, this trend will not only undermine the legitimacy of the government but also embolden other groups to adopt similar tactics, leading to a breakdown of law and order and a potential descent into chaos.

“We urge the government to take immediate and decisive action to address this situation, bring perpetrators to justice, and restore peace and stability to the region.

“The international community must also take notice of this disturbing trend and offer support to the Nigerian government in its efforts to combat terrorism and protect human rights.”