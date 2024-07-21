RMRDC: “Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda Frustrated By Kakistocrats In Govt” – Group

A group known as The Credible Leadership and Ethical Orientation Initiative, led by its founder Ochoja Obam, has expressed concerns about the current state of governance within key institutions that are crucial to the success of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In a statement sent to journalists on Sunday, the group called the attention of the president to some happenings within some federal government agencies.

Part of the statement read: ”Our organization has identified severe lapses and unscrupulous activities within the Raw Materials Research Development Council (RMRDC), which are undermining the President’s vision for real sector development.

”The term “kakistocracy,” defined as governance by the worst, least qualified, or most unscrupulous citizens, aptly describes the troubling situation at the RMRDC.

”Professor Martin Ike-Muonso, the Director-General of the RMRDC and technical adviser to the Honorable Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, has been embroiled in numerous allegations that question his qualifications and the legality of his appointment.

”This issue has drawn the attention of the National Assembly, resulting in the formation of an investigative panel to examine the qualifications and appropriateness of appointees in key agencies under the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, including the RMRDC, the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), and the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN).

”Disturbingly, neither the Honorable Minister nor the Director Generals honored the investigative panel’s invitations, raising serious concerns about accountability and the protective forces at play.”

The organization added that it has obtained a document from a civil society group highlighting reckless procurement practices under Professor Ike-Muonso’s leadership.

It said the document, directed to the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), and the EFCC, calls for urgent intervention to address the flagrant disregard for the Public Procurement Act, 2007, and Financial Regulations, 2009, in awarding contracts worth approximately N92,555,462.50.

The group added: ”Key irregularities include the absence of procurement planning or meetings of the Procurement Planning Committee (PPC), the absence of tenders board meetings and budgetary provisions for the contracts in the 2023/2024 budget, the failure to obtain the required “No Objection to Contract Award” from the Bureau of Public Procurement, the lack of advertisements or publications in the Tenders Journal for competitive bidding, and full payments authorized and made to contractors despite incomplete jobs.

”Specific breaches of the Public Procurement Act and Financial Regulations identified include non-adherence to procurement plans, budgetary appropriations, and competitive bidding procedures, unauthorized payments for unperformed services and unsupplied goods, and administrative discrepancies in proposal receipt and contract approval dates, indicating procedural violations.”

The group also called for a thorough investigation by the National Assembly, Bureau of Public Procurement, and the EFCC into the allegations.

”It is imperative to restore the integrity of the RMRDC and ensure it aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for real sector development.

”We emphasize the need for transparency, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law in our institutions. The success of our nation depends on ethical governance and the unwavering commitment to justice,” the statement added.