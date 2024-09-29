Rt. Hon. Kalu Leads Charge for African Unity and Prosperity

Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the African Union’s Agenda 2063, a visionary blueprint designed to transform the continent into a global powerhouse by 2063.

Addressing the Conference of Speakers of African Parliament in South Africa, Kalu emphasised the imperative of integrating Agenda 2063 into Nigeria’s national development strategy, underscoring the symbiotic relationship between Nigeria’s future and Africa’s success.

Representing the Speaker Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abbas, PhD at the conference, Kalu believes Nigeria’s growth and prosperity are inextricably linked to Africa’s collective progress.

By aligning its policies with Agenda 2063, Kalu notes that Nigeria reinforces its leadership role, fosters regional cooperation, and contributes to a prosperous, united, and peaceful Africa.

Kalu highlighted Nigeria’s significant progress in key areas aligned with Agenda 2063’s aspirations, including economic diversification through investments in agriculture, technology, and renewable energy to reduce dependence on oil.

Nigeria is also actively engaged in regional connectivity projects, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), to enhance intra-African trade and economic integration.

Various programs focused on education, vocational training, and job creation have been initiated to harness the demographic dividend of Nigeria’s large youth population.

Additionally, Kalu emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to promoting accountability, democratic practices, and effective leadership.

The Deputy Speaker urged fellow African nations to follow suit, harping on the need for increased investment in critical infrastructure, targeted programs aimed at empowering Africa’s youthful population, and environmental sustainability in economic planning. Africa’s growth and development require collective effort, cooperation, and a shared vision, Kalu concluded.

“As Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy, Nigeria holds a unique position on the

continent,” he said.

“By embarking on economic diversification, Nigeria aims to foster sustainable economic growth that

reflects the aspirations of Agenda 2063.”

“Africa’s growth requires collective effort. By working together, we can achieve the transformative change envisioned for 2063 and beyond.”