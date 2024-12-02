Security Analyst Questions Fisayo Soyombo’s Intentions in Oil Bunkering Investigation

A security analyst, Amb. Austin Peacemaker, has raised concerns over the intentions of investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo, who was recently detained by the Nigerian Army after being arrested during a raid at an oil bunkering site.

Peacemaker, the Country Director of Security Affairs International and Centre for Civil Relations, Open Dialogue and Development, questioned how Soyombo gained the trust of the oil bunkers, suggesting that he may have had a prior relationship or network with them.

Peacemaker also criticized Soyombo for generalizing that he doesn’t trust government institutions, adding that it’s sad that a journalist who’s supposed to be neutral could make such a statement.

He further suggested that Soyombo may be seeking attention, rather than genuinely investigating the oil bunkering activities.

Soyombo, who was detained for three days by the Nigerian Army, had claimed that he was investigating the security network that protects illegal bunkers.

However, Peacemaker questioned Soyombo’s method, saying Soyombo was arrested at the scene of an active crime scene, and not because he was a journalist.

Peacemaker said “besides, he could be hiding under a cover of an investigative Journalist, which anyone could claim while collaborating with criminals.”

He said, “He should realize that he messed up big time by embarking on this suicide mission. He could have been killed in action, if the bunkerers had exchanged gun fire with the soldiers.

“This was what happened in the Wadume’s Taraba incident where undercover agents were killed due to failure for the undercover police men to share key information about their operations so that Blue on blue killing does not happen.”

He cautioned Nigerians to critically review the scenario of the Detailed Fisayo Soyombo who was caught in the middle of operation of an oil bunkering site.

He said, “Sentiment aside, there are always bad eggs in any system or institutions, and the Nigerian Army is not an exception, what matter most is the position of the institution. If Soyombo had found any collaboration of oil bunkers and the military, he would have gladly provided enough fact and see to the discharge and arrest of rogue soldiers.

“It is sad to say that Soyombo is looking for attention. If truly he understands the workings of an undercover journalist, why did he honour Arise Interview. His foundation and Sowore gave out his identity as investigative journalist when he became incommunicado. The unwittingly qualified him and thus expressly blew his cover. It was the mischievous allegation against the NA that elicited the Press Statement released by the NA.

“Soyombo thinks everybody knows him in Nigeria. That is a foolhardy assumption. If they do, then it means he is actually seeking for attention and award and not altruistic enough in his supposed calling of revealing the rot in the Nigerian system.”