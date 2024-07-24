Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Commends President Tinubu on Signing Southeast Development Commission Bill

Anambra South Senatorial District – Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, CON, has expressed his heartfelt appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the Southeast Development Commission Bill into law.

In a statement, Senator Ubah praised the President’s commitment to addressing the region’s development challenges and fostering unity. He noted that the passage of this bill marks the culmination of the Southeast’s tireless efforts as championed by the Senator and other lawmakers to establish a development commission that will address the region’s critical needs.

The Senator highlighted that the bill’s signing reverses the disappointment caused by former President Mohammed Buhari’s denial of assent, which had reinforced feelings of injustice and hindered APC’s progress in the region. He also commended President Tinubu for paving the way for meaningful collaboration between the Southeast and the federal government, ensuring the region’s growth and prosperity.

You may recall that Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, CON, re-presented the bill to the senate, on the 4th of October, 2023, after former president Buhari denied assent to the initial version.

While addressing the media then after the bill scaled first reading, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, CON, said;

“On Wednesday, 4th October 2023, at plenary, the Southeast Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (SB.129) which was sponsored by me passed the First Reading.

It should be noted that the earlier version of the Bill was denied presidential assent by the past administration and that motivated me to introduce a fresh version of it with provisions that will convince the Senate and the President to support it and sign it into law respectively.

This fresh version of the Bill is aimed to establish a Commission that will focus on the development of the Southeast region of Nigeria which has been historically marginalized and has faced various challenges in terms of infrastructure, healthcare, and economic development”, end of quote.

The Southeast Development Commission Bill aims to establish a commission responsible for managing funds allocated from the Federation Account for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses, and other infrastructural damage suffered by the region due to the civil war. The commission will also tackle ecological problems and related environmental or developmental challenges in Abia, Imo, Enugu, Anambra, and Ebonyi states.

Senator Ubah’s appreciation reflects the collective gratitude of the Southeast people, who eagerly anticipate the positive impact of this development commission.

*Signed*

Kamen Chuks Ogbonna

Special Adviser, Media and Strategic Communications

to Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, CON.