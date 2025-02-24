Senator Musa and His Unique Style of Developmental Politics

By Moses Orih

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa is a key architect of Nigeria’s future, working tirelessly alongside others to construct a legacy of excellence, integrity, and selfless service. With a deep understanding of the nation’s complexities and a keen eye for innovative solutions, he has established himself as a master builder of positive change, laying the foundations for a brighter tomorrow.

Just as a skilled architect must balance form and function, Musa has balanced the needs of the people of Niger East Senatorial District with the demands of national leadership. He has constructed a foundation of trust and transparency, upon which he has built a towering reputation as a champion of the people.

As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Musa has been the chief engineer of Nigeria’s economic growth. He has navigated the complex web of fiscal policy, ensuring that the nation’s resources are allocated efficiently and effectively.

Throughout his career, Musa has demonstrated the precision of a master craftsman, carefully shaping the nation’s future with each decision and action. His commitment to the nation’s interest is unwavering, and his sense of loyalty and pride in his country is demonstrated by his consistent prioritisation of the national interest above everything else.

Senator Musa is indeed a rare breed in Nigeria’s political space, known for his people-oriented approach, creative mindset, and commitment to public service. His journey began with a notable appointment as Special Adviser to Niger State Government on Investment and Infrastructure from 2007 to 2011. Today, he stands out for his selfless achievements, driven by a desire to leave a lasting legacy and prioritize national interest above all else.

As a highly calculative nationalist, Senator Musa has demonstrated unflinching loyalty and pride in his country. His contributions to the Senate have been instrumental in promoting national cohesion and security, with notable bills such as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Bill and the Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill.

Senator Musa’s focus on the shared history of the different geopolitical zones has been severally demonstrated through his open contributions to debates and discussions in the Senate, necessitating his contributions and the sponsorship of such national Bills as; the National Rural Employment Guarantee (Est. etc.) Bill, FCT Borderline Community Development Commission Bill, Critical Infrastructure Protection (Est.) Bill, Constitutional Court of Nigeria (Est.) Bill, Constituency Delimitation Centre (Establishment) Bill and many other Bills that have a direct impact on national cohesion and security.

A member of several affiliate bodies, he has used his congruence and dexterity to champion the cause of humanity, empowering thousands of Nigerians and building sustainable friendships across all the six geopolitical divides of the country. A strategic team player and influential figure, Senator Musa’s political boundary extends far beyond the range of the country, reaching out internationally and deepening the country’s diplomatic relationship with several other parts of the world. It is in recognition of his external international influence that he was made a member of the delegates on the Presidential Trade Mission to Japan.

There is, therefore, no gainsaying that it is also in recognition of these and several other outstanding and distinguished accomplishments that he was conferred with the Nigerian national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON by the President and the traditional honour of the Dan Durbin Minna by the Minna Emirate Council. A born philanthropist, Senator Sani Mohammed’s humanity and empathic leadership style demonstrate his piety and devotion to God as well as his avowed commitment to the service to humanity.

A man of accountability, integrity and honesty, his foresighted and proactive instinct made him foresee early enough the destructive possibilities and tendencies that lie within the usage of the internet, compelling him to sponsor a bill on the Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill, today with regards to hand-sight his fears have been justified. It is now obvious that the Bill was a demonstration of statesmanship and patriotism.

His several interventions, empowerments and provision of both projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing social welfare, improving access to education and qualitative healthcare delivery are all superlative evidence of his outstanding people-oriented target performance. Perceived by many as more of a businessman and an activist than a politician, Senator Sani Musa’s contributions during legislative debates, oversight committee responsibilities and social interventions are devoid of disloyalty, indiscipline, ego or pride but reflect thorough decorum and maturity.

His nationalism is a shared value with patriotism, making him both a nationalist and a patriot to the core. He manifests nationalism in a very positive way, both in his expression and the implementation of national goals and interests, making him a balanced diplomat and a desirable arbiter. Not too old, Senator Musa has, as a responsive arbiter, has therefore been serving as a rallying point across the North Central region of Nigeria, reconciling various divergent interests, resolving conflicts and de-escalating crises, thereby making the All Progressives Congress (APC) formidable and enlisting more supporters.

A compassionate and persuasive politician, his political usefulness as an apostle of development is exemplary and highly commendable. He has expanded access to education through the construction of classroom blocks for schools, improved on existing structures, awarded scholarships to thousands across all the tiers of education, and provided educational aids and materials. Senator Sani has also built hospitals and renovated existing ones to standard. He has also donated to the treatment of thousands of constituents and created opportunities for healthy living.

He has employed hundreds and granted opportunities to his constituents to be employers of labour through several training programmes and incentives, including federal and international grants, loans and other financial services aimed at enhancing the financial independence and prosperity of citizens. His various synergy with the various ministries, departments and agencies both at the federal and his home state government has led to increased government presence and the establishment of several projects which has a direct positive impact on the welfare and better living standard of the people.

Senator Musa’s various interventions, strategic advice and collaborations have led to a reduction in banditry and also the mitigation of associated vices. His provision of vehicles and other forms of mobility has enhanced transportation, while his various interventions and provision of agricultural tools and equipment including insecticides, pesticides and other agrochemicals, coupled with fertilizer and financial support has led to food security and availability. Indeed, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, CON, has a unique style of developmental politics which is worthy of emulation.

***Orih a public affairs analyst

